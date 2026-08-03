CE visits Xiamen and Longyan in Fujian province

MACAU, August 3 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, was in the cities of Xiamen and Longyan in Fujian Province on Monday (3 August), on the second day of his visit to the coastal province for the 5th Fujian-Macao Cooperation Conference. The Chief Executive made use of the trip to learn about ecological restoration work in Xiamen, and patriotic education in Longyan.

While in Xiamen, the Chief Executive toured Wuyuan Bay – a major eco-development project – and listened to a briefing on the area's unique ecological advantages and comprehensive environmental management. He also saw the latest developments in ecological conservation and cultural tourism.

Mr Sam pointed out that work at Wuyuan Bay has expanded public access to seaside leisure and ecological spaces through use of diverse models. They have integrated ecological elements ​​and built a harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature along the coastline. With this forward-thinking approach to ecological restoration and comprehensive development, the project has effectively facilitated the growth of cultural tourism, and embodied President Xi Jinping's idea of ecological civilisation, Mr Sam noted. He added that the project was a highly-commendable and exemplary model for Macao.

As this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the 99th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Mr Sam paid a visit in the afternoon to the historic site and memorial hall of the Gutian Congress while in Longyan: an important cultural site under state protection. The Gutian Congress marked the Ninth Party Congress of the Fourth Army of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army, held in 1929. The congress passed a resolution of historical significance. The resolution served as the bedrock and the blueprint for the building the CPC, as well as for the PLA.

Mr Sam noted that the history of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army of the CPC is of profound cultural significance and educational value. Preserving the historic buildings related to that army, and having them open to the public, not only enriches the cultural tourism offerings of Longyan, but also serves as a vivid manifestation of patriotic education.