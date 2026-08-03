Craven County Launches Online Planning and Inspections Portal

The Craven County Planning and Inspections Department has launched the Craven County Planning and Inspections Portal, an online platform designed to give residents, contractors, and businesses a streamlined way to manage their planning and permitting needs. The portal’s launch reflects Craven County’s ongoing commitment to improving customer service, increasing accessibility, and modernizing the permitting process.

The portal serves as a one-stop location for the entire permitting process. The online system allows users to apply, schedule, and pay for permits any time day from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Users will receive email notifications with updates such as fee and payment notices, inspection scheduling, requests for additional documentation, and inspection results.

“We are excited to offer this new service to our citizens,” stated Chad Strawn, Planning and Inspections Director. “It provides a convenient way to navigate the permitting process and ensures that applicants receive updates every step of the way. Our goal is to make permitting simple as possible, while still providing in-person support whenever it’s needed.”

Citizens who wish to use the online system can create an account to begin the online permitting process. Planning staff are available to assist with registration during normal hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Craven County continues to offer its in-person services as well. The Planning and Inspections office remains open for permit applications and submittals during regular business hours at 2828 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28562.

Residents can access the new Planning and Inspections Portal here.