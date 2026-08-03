DNR investigating fatal boat collision on West Lake Okoboji

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating collision that occurred this weekend on West Lake Okoboji in Dickinson County.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, two boats collided on the lake, near Pillsbury Point, resulting in one fatality. Five other passengers from the same vessel sustained injuries. Three with serious injuries and two with minor injuries were transported to Lakes Regional Hospital and Spencer Hospital. All were wearing personal flotation devices.

No injuries were reported from passengers in the second boat. Alcohol has been eliminated as a contributing factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Iowa Department of Natural Resources: Law Enforcement and State Park Bureaus, Iowa State Patrol, Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Arnolds Park and Milford Police Departments, Lakes Regional Hospital and Terrill Ambulance.