RegulatingAI to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas, Bringing Practical AI Governance to the Enterprise Stage

RegulatingAI joins Ai4 Las Vegas to record live podcasts with AI policy leaders and advance practical AI governance and responsible AI leadership.

Good AI governance cannot stay theoretical. It has to work in the room where decisions are actually made.” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, RegulatingAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governance and policy initiative will record live podcast episodes with AI leaders from Uber, Digital.ai, the New York City Council, and more RegulatingAI , the initiative dedicated to practical AI governance and policy and part of Knowledge Networks, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The RegulatingAI team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.RegulatingAI works to turn the conversation around AI governance into something practical for the people who build, regulate, and deploy AI. At Ai4, attendees can visit the booth to talk through real governance and policy questions with the team, and ask about joining as a guest on the RegulatingAI podcast.Throughout the three days of Ai4, RegulatingAI will record episodes of the RegulatingAI Podcast live at the booth with a lineup of leaders working at the intersection of AI, policy, and governance. Confirmed guests joining the podcast include Tiffany Benitez, Head of Data & AI Governance at Compass Group USA; Alina Rivilis, Director of Data Science & AI at Fairstone Bank of Canada; Alaa Moussawi, Chief Data Scientist at the New York City Council; Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai; and Sean Perryman, Global Head of AI & Fairness Policy at Uber, and many others.“Good AI governance cannot stay theoretical. It has to work in the room where decisions are actually made,” said Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks and RegulatingAI. “The people joining us at Ai4 are the ones translating policy into practice inside real organizations. Bringing the podcast to the show floor lets us share those conversations with everyone thinking seriously about how to regulate and lead AI responsibly.”Whether attendees shape AI policy, lead governance for a global enterprise, or are working out where to begin, the RegulatingAI team invites them to stop by and connect. RegulatingAI can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI is dedicated to practical AI governance and policy, helping the people who build, regulate, and deploy AI move from principles to workable practice. It is an initiative of Knowledge Networks, an ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Learn more at regulatingai.org.Watch the Latest Podcast

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