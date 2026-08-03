Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project Planned on Multiple Highways in the Yankton Area

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Naren Pamarthi at 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. - On Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, chip seal and fog seal applications are scheduled to begin on several highways in the Yankton area. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order, with all timeframes being approximate and weather dependent.

• U.S. Highway 81 - 20 miles from S.D. Highway 46 north to Freeman. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is five days. The fog seal operations will follow immediately and will take three days to complete;

• U.S. Highway 81 – Approximately one-half mile north of 303rd Street. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal operations will follow immediately and will take one day to complete;

• S.D. Highway 50 shoulders - three miles from Archery Lane east to the Highway 50 divided section;

• S.D. Highway 50 westbound shoulders - six miles from the divided section east of Yankton to near the 450 Avenue intersection. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take another two days to complete; and

• U.S. Highway 81 shoulders – six miles to begin at 308th Street to 303rd Street. Fog sealing will be applied on the northbound and southbound shoulders only on this route. The time to complete fog seal on this section in one day.

Traffic Impacts:

During the project, on divided highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane as road work is completed. On two-way highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present in the project area for a period of four to 48 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to reduce speed or use an alternate route during this time. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip seal and fog seal projects.

The prime contractor on this $2.3 million project is The Road Guy Construction Co., Inc. of Yankton, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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