MULTICON, Convention With A Cause Announces Love on the Spectrum Cast, DreamWork's Forgotten Island Panel, and more

MULTICON TALENT SHEET

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MultiCon, the fan convention with a cause, has unveiled its second wave of talent and programming, headlined by an exclusive appearance from cast members of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning Love on the Spectrum, alongside a presentation from the writer-directors of DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island, Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), iconic animation reunions, and an expanded roster of stars from television, film, gaming, and voice acting. In addition, every attendee will receive a collectible item from THRILLJOY Collectibles with their ticket.Leading the announcement, Dylan Aguilar, Subodh Garg, Aarti Garg, Devin Morrissey, and Melissa Ramirez from Love on the Spectrum will appear at the Skirball Cultural Center on August 8, joined by casting producer Chelsea Darnell for a one-of-a-kind live roast. Fellow cast members Dani Bowman and Adan Correa will participate virtually, with additional cast members to be announced during event week.Fresh off their acclaimed virtual Roast of Kevin Hart, the cast will bring that same comedic energy to MultiCon, roasting an iconic supervillain with help from a surprise celebrity guest, live on stage. The special panel is produced by Autism In Entertainment and KutSharp Productions."There's a reason Love on the Spectrum means so much to so many of us," said Michael Tessler, CEO of Multihouse and creator of MultiCon. "It's a show about showing up as yourself and finding people who love you for it, about patience, honesty, and the kind of connection that doesn't need to be edited into something it's not. This cast has spent years showing audiences what authentic connection looks like, on screen and off. Having them at MultiCon, a con with a cause, felt like the most natural pairing we could ask for."The appearance reflects MultiCon's mission of using fandom as a force for connection and community. Every ticket sold benefits Make An Impact, this year's charitable partner, supporting purpose-driven nonprofit organizations nationwide."As a former special educator who has long known the extraordinary potential and creativity of those living on the autism spectrum, I've watched the Love on the Spectrum cast undo decades of misconception and misunderstanding with nothing but joy, vulnerability, and profound authenticity," said Traci Donnelly, President and Founder of Make An Impact. "They have shown the world a fundamental truth: that autism is not something to overcome—it's simply another way of experiencing life, love, and connection. We are so grateful to welcome Autism In Entertainment, DaniMation, and the Love on the Spectrum cast into the Make An Impact network, and to celebrate with them at MultiCon."Exclusive ProgrammingFans of The Walking Dead can look forward to an exclusive panel celebrating The Walking Dead: Dead City, featuring Scott M. Gimple and Emily Kinney, reprising her beloved role as Beth. The discussion will be moderated by returning MultiCon guest and longtime Walking Dead superfan Shar Jackson.DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures will feature a panel for Forgotten Island (September 25), with writers/directors Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) appearing for a Q&A discussion followed by a fan signing.Hey Arnold! Reunion & Lifetime Achievement CelebrationAnimation fans can celebrate the legacy of Hey Arnold! during a special reunion featuring series creator Craig Bartlett, who will receive MultiCon's Lifetime Achievement Award.Joining Bartlett are:Jamil Walker Smith (Gerald)Anndi McAfee (Phoebe)Danny Cooksey (Stoop Kid)Joe Purdy (writer)Rachel Lipman (writer)The reunion will also include a special virtual appearance by Francesca Marie Smith, the original voice of Helga.Newly Announced GuestsThe latest wave of talent also includes:Travis Oates – the official voice of PigletAshleigh Morghan (Fortnite, Star Wars: The Old Republic)Ed Quinn (The Oval, One Day at a Time, 2 Broke Girls)Isaac C. Singleton Jr. (voice of Thanos, Pirates of the Caribbean, Street Fighter)Julia and Eric Lewald (X-Men: The Animated Series, executive producers of X-Men '97)Paul Edward Ganus (Skyrim, Fallout 4, L.A. Noire)Angelica Trae (content creator)Kyland Young (Big Brother, The Challenge, Amazing Race)The Media Knights (YouTube sensation)and a special reunion of Tara Strong and Tommy Snider, the co-hosts of Cartoon FridaysThese newly announced guests join an already impressive lineup that includes Rob Liefeld, Scott M. Gimple, Craig Bartlett, Matt Yang King, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Daniel Logan, Zeno Robinson, Jonah Scott, Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy, the cast of Reel Rejects, and many more, with additional celebrity announcements still to come.Created in response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, MultiCon was organized in just 30 days and raised more than $100,000 for recovery efforts in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. The event has since evolved into the first fan convention built around social impact, demonstrating how passionate fan communities can create meaningful real-world change.MultiCon was made possible with generous contributions from major sponsors iThinkHuman, Lucid Trading, and ThrillJoy.Tickets available now at www.MultiConLA.com About MultiConMultiCon is the first fandom convention built entirely around social impact. It brings together fans, creators, and changemakers to celebrate storytelling while building real-world solutions for real-world problems.About MultihouseMultihouse is a creative studio and production company specializing in purpose-driven storytelling. Working across the nonprofit and entertainment sectors, Multihouse is committed to creating media that changes minds and moves hearts.About Make An ImpactMake An Impact is a national initiative connecting local organizations with partners, campaigns, and platforms that elevate their missions and strengthen communities.About KutSharp ProductionsKutSharp Productions is the entertainment consultancy founded by Hollywood veterans Rob KutnerAbout Autism In EntertainmentAutism In Entertainment (AIE), an initiative of Autism Society Orange County, works to increase opportunities for autistic talent throughout the entertainment industry by connecting artists, studios, educators, and community organizations to build a more neuro-inclusive creative ecosystem.

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