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Westchester County September 10 Prayer Vigil and September 11 Memorial Ceremony - 2026

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS
INVITES YOU TO JOIN US

INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 | 5 P.M.
KENSICO DAM, VALHALLA
THE RISING & 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS MEMORIAL

SEPTEMBER 11 MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 | 2 P.M.
KENSICO DAM PLAZA, VALHALLA

FACEBOOK.COM/WESTCHESTERGOV

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Westchester County September 10 Prayer Vigil and September 11 Memorial Ceremony - 2026

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