Westchester County September 10 Prayer Vigil and September 11 Memorial Ceremony - 2026

Published: 03 August 2026 WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS

INVITES YOU TO JOIN US INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 | 5 P.M.

KENSICO DAM, VALHALLA

THE RISING & 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS MEMORIAL SEPTEMBER 11 MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 | 2 P.M.

KENSICO DAM PLAZA, VALHALLA FACEBOOK.COM/WESTCHESTERGOV RSVP ENCOURAGED:

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