WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS
INVITES YOU TO JOIN US
INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 | 5 P.M.
KENSICO DAM, VALHALLA
THE RISING & 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS MEMORIAL
SEPTEMBER 11 MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 | 2 P.M.
KENSICO DAM PLAZA, VALHALLA
FACEBOOK.COM/WESTCHESTERGOV
RSVP ENCOURAGED: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
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Westchester County September 10 Prayer Vigil and September 11 Memorial Ceremony - 2026
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