August 03, 2026 - Legislature Passes ‘Freedom to Read’ Bill

On July 31, 2026, the Massachusetts Legislature passed An Act regarding free expression, S.3241 which creates clear guidelines for how schools and libraries decide which books to make available, and how local leaders determine whether a book is appropriate or should be removed from the shelf.

"Today this Legislature took action protect values we hold so dear: the freedom to create, to think for oneself, to explore our world through books and art, and pass our American legacy of free expression to our children and grandchildren," said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). "As our residents' constitutional rights face attacks at every turn from the federal government, this legislation protects the freedom to read a book of one's choice in order to learn and grow, free of political bias. I applaud Senator Cyr and Senator Oliveira for their leadership, all my Senate colleagues for their support, and thank our colleagues in the House for getting this to the Governor's desk."

Attempts to restrict access to library materials and services through challenges in Massachusetts public libraries have increased. In Massachusetts, historically there have been few if any attempts to censor library materials each year but according to data collected by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC), formal challenges to library materials, programs, and services have increased by 50% since FY2023.

This trend reflects national data collected by the American Library Association (ALA) which has tracked a sharp surge in censorship attempts since 2021 with a record high in 2023 of 1,247 attempts nationally. ALA ties the spike to organized movements and reports that 72% of attempts to censor books now come from pressure groups and government entities.

"Today is a win for everyone in Massachusetts," said Nora Blake, Co-Chair of the Legislative Committee of Massachusetts Library Association. "Political agendas should not decide what materials are in our libraries or dictate what each of us can read. Thank you to librarians and library workers who have been on the front lines of this issue for years; who in the face of words of hate, harassment, and threats, responded with constructive action. They have testified, developed inclusive policies, and supported each other and patrons who felt attacked. This legislation allows them to do their jobs without fear of retaliation or violence. We thank the legislature, especially Senators Julian Cyr and Jake Oliviera and Representatives Sean Garballey, John Moran, and Adam Scanlon."

Senator Cyr (D-Provincetown) was the lead Senate sponsor of the bill and Representatives John Francis Moran (D-Boston) and Adam J. Scanlon (D-North Attleborough) sponsored the bill in the House.

Governor Healey has until August 14 to sign the bill.

Details of the legislation are as follows: