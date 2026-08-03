RALC, the Responsible AI Leadership Certification, to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas Ahead of Its Launch

RALC joins Ai4 Las Vegas to showcase its CPD-accredited Responsible AI Leadership Certification and free Foundation course for AI leaders.

Most AI training teaches people how AI works. Very little of it prepares them to lead AI responsibly.” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, RALC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPD-accredited certification that teaches professionals to lead AI responsibly, not code it, will meet attendees on-site and share its free Foundation courseThe Responsible AI Leadership Certification and an initiative of Knowledge Networks, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The RALC team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.AI is transforming every industry, but innovation without responsibility creates risk. RALC teaches professionals and organizations to lead AI responsibly, not to code it, equipping them with the frameworks and practical skills to design, deploy, govern, and scale AI with confidence. Built by global experts and aligned with emerging international standards such as ISO 42001, RALC is CPD accredited, with learners earning a joint certificate from Knowledge Networks and CPD along with CPD credits.The RALC Foundation course is offered free. This is a deliberate choice, not a promotional tactic, built on the belief that responsible AI awareness should not depend on the size of a training budget. Self-paced and completed in roughly 75 minutes, the Foundation course gives any professional, in any organization, in any country, a common starting point for responsible AI, and it is the first step in a progressive pathway that continues through RALC Practitioner, RALC Professional, and RALC Leadership.At Ai4, attendees can visit the booth to learn about the certification, enroll in the free Foundation course, and discuss how RALC can be rolled out across teams and enterprises.“Most AI training teaches people how AI works. Very little of it prepares them to lead AI responsibly,” said Sanjay K. Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks and RALC. “That gap is where real risk lives. RALC exists to close it, and making the Foundation course free is how we make responsible AI leadership something every professional can reach.”Leaders, teams, and anyone responsible for AI decisions are invited to stop by and connect. RALC can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About RALCRALC, the Responsible AI Leadership Certification, equips professionals and organizations to lead AI responsibly rather than build it. Aligned with emerging international standards such as ISO 42001 and CPD accredited, it offers a free Foundation course and a progressive certification pathway for business and functional leaders across every sector, with no technical background required. RALC is an initiative of Knowledge Networks, an ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Learn more at ralc.pro.Apply Today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.