CocoLove Launches 'Love Machine' Sweepstakes Featuring $13,500 Motorcycle Grand Prize

One lucky winner will ride away on the custom Coco Love-wrapped "Love Machine" motorcycle this fall. CocoLove is made with 100% coconut water and contains no added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors or artificial colors.

Consumers Have Three Ways to Enter Through Oct. 31 for a Chance to Win a Custom CocoLove-Wrapped Motorbike

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CocoLove , a premium brand of 100% coconut water packaged in recyclable aluminum cans has launched its "Love Machine" Sweepstakes , giving consumers the opportunity to win a custom CocoLove-wrapped motorbike valued at approximately $13,500 while celebrating the outdoor adventures and active lifestyles that define the late summer and fall seasons.The sweepstakes runs through October 31, 2026, and features three methods of entry, each with an equal chance of winning. One grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted by U.S. Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Co., the independent Sweepstakes Administrator, on November 10, 2026."Whether it's a day at the beach, a weekend camping trip, a scenic ride or simply spending time outdoors, hydration is an important part of every adventure," explained Vinny “CocoVinny” Zaldivar, Founder and Chief Coconut of CocoLove. "The Love Machine Sweepstakes is all about good vibes, great hydration and one incredible ride. One lucky winner will definitely be saying, 'Vroom!' this fall."Consumers may enter the sweepstakes in one of three ways:- Online: Receive one entry for every $1 spent at cocolovewater.com, excluding tax and shipping. Entries are automatically added to qualifying purchases.- Retail: Receive two entries for every $1 spent on CocoLove products purchased at participating retailers by uploading an itemized receipt dated between July 27 and Oct. 31, 2026.- Mail-In: Receive 36 entries per mail-in submission by following the instructions outlined in the Official Rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.All methods of entry have an equal chance of winning.CocoLove is made with 100% coconut water and contains no added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors or artificial colors. Packaged exclusively in recyclable aluminum cans, the brand offers a refreshing hydration option while helping reduce reliance on plastic and aseptic carton packaging. In addition to its commitment to clean ingredients and sustainability, CocoLove supports environmental initiatives through its partnership with Roots4Change.org, helping fund food forest projects that promote healthier communities and a healthier planet.For complete sweepstakes rules, eligibility requirements, entry details and to upload a receipt visit https://cocolovewater.com/lovemachine#entry-methods About CocoLoveCocoLove is redefining coconut hydration with products inspired by the taste of a fresh young coconut. Founded in 2013 by Vinny “CocoVinny” Zaldivar, the brand offers great-tasting coconut water, innovative CocoTapstools and fresh coconuts while staying true to its mission of delivering products that are good for people, good for the planet and made to bring a smile. Learn more on Instagram, Facebook and at www.cocolovewater.com *NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Only open to legal residents of AZ, CA, FL, HI, NV and TX, age 18+. Void outside these geographical areas and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM PT on 7/27/26; ends at 11:59:59 PM PT on 10/31/26. Total ARV of all prizes: $13,500. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Limit: There is no limit to the number of Entries an Entrant may receive. For full Official Rules and how to enter without purchase, click here. Sponsor: Monarch Media LLC d/b/a CocoLove, 6295 S Pearl St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89120.

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