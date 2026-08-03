Pressure Sports Intelligence Launches The Pressure Playbook to Help Coaches & Parents Unlock Athlete Performance

Pressure Sports Intelligence, LLC (PSI)

PSI introduces The Pressure Playbook, a behavioral performance platform helping coaches communicate better and athletes perform with confidence.

Many athletes struggle because they aren't being coached the way they're wired to learn. The Pressure Playbook helps us communicate more effectively so players can perform with greater confidence.” — Coach Coop

MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pressure Sports Intelligence Launches The Pressure Playbook , a Behavioral Development Platform Designed to Transform Athlete Development Through Better CommunicationPressure Sports Intelligence, LLC (PSI) today announced the launch of The Pressure Playbook, a behavioral development platform designed to help athletes, parents and coaches better understand how individuals naturally communicate, learn, lead and perform under pressure.While coaches invest countless hours developing athletic skills, Pressure Sports Intelligence believes one of the greatest opportunities in sports has been largely overlooked: understanding the person behind the performance.Founded by youth football coach and leadership professional Chris Cooper and behavioral expert Jason Kiesau, PSI combines behavioral science with practical coaching strategies to strengthen communication, build confidence, develop leadership and improve athlete development at every level of competition."Talent alone doesn't determine success," said Cooper, Co-Founder of Pressure Sports Intelligence. "Every athlete communicates differently, learns differently and responds to coaching differently. When we understand those differences, we coach better, parent better and ultimately help athletes become more confident both on and off the field."Introducing Behavioral Performance DevelopmentPressure Sports Intelligence believes athletic performance and behavioral performance should be developed together.Athletes train speed, strength and technique every day, yet few receive intentional development in how they communicate, respond to pressure, lead teammates, accept coaching or build confidence. The Pressure Playbook was created to close that gap.Rather than measuring physical ability, the platform helps athletes and the people around them better understand the behaviors that influence performance, relationships and long-term development.How The Pressure Playbook WorksEvery athlete begins with the Pressure Test , a behavioral assessment that identifies natural tendencies in communication, leadership, motivation and teamwork.Those results generate a personalized Pressure Profile, providing practical insights into how an athlete naturally learns, processes feedback, responds to coaching, builds confidence and contributes to a team.The complete Pressure Playbook transforms those insights into practical strategies for athletes, parents and coaches, creating a shared framework for communication and development."We spend years teaching athletes how to become stronger, faster and more skilled," said Kiesau. "We believe they deserve the same intentional investment in communication, self-awareness, leadership and confidence. When everyone understands how an athlete is naturally wired, development becomes far more effective."Helping Parents and Coaches Speak the Same LanguageFor parents, The Pressure Playbook provides practical guidance for encouraging their athlete, navigating challenges and building confidence in ways that align with how their child naturally receives information.For coaches, the platform provides another lens for understanding the individuals who make up a roster. Recognizing different communication styles, leadership tendencies and motivational drivers helps coaches build stronger relationships, create more effective learning environments and maximize the strengths every athlete brings to the team."Great coaching has always been about understanding people," said James Greene, Chief Revenue Officer of Pressure Sports Intelligence. "The Pressure Playbook gives athletes, parents and coaches a common language that strengthens trust, improves communication and creates an environment where every athlete has the opportunity to succeed."Building More Than Better AthletesAccording to the founders, the mission extends beyond improving sports performance.Communication, confidence, accountability, leadership and self-awareness are life skills that influence success in school, careers and relationships long after an athlete leaves the field.Pressure Sports Intelligence is launching The Pressure Playbook with football as its initial focus and plans to expand into additional sports while introducing coach education, parent education, leadership development and team optimization programs."Our goal isn't simply to help athletes perform better," Cooper said. "We're building a better way for athletes, parents and coaches to understand one another. When communication improves, confidence grows. When confidence grows, performance follows."Athletes, parents and coaches can learn more, take the Pressure Test and reserve their personalized Pressure Playbook by visiting www.pressure-playbook.com About Pressure Sports IntelligencePressure Sports Intelligence, LLC is a behavioral performance company dedicated to helping athletes better understand themselves while equipping parents, coaches and organizations with practical tools to communicate more effectively and develop people more intentionally.Through behavioral assessments, personalized development profiles and educational resources, PSI helps strengthen communication, build confidence, develop leadership and maximize human performance under pressure.

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