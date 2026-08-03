Byron Demantle, of Kwethluk, Sentenced to 33 years for Sexual Assault of 3 Women

July 31, 2026

(Bethel, AK) â€“Today, Superior Court Judge William Montgomery sentenced 40-year-old Byron Demantle, to 33 years for sexual assault in the first degree.

Demantle pled guilty to sexually assaulting three women in Kwethluk between 2020 and 2022. He pled guilty in April 2025, on the first day of trial. Demantle was charged with sexually assaulting three women and attempting to sexually assault a fourth woman. As part of his plea agreement, Demantle admitted to sexually assaulting the three women and attempting to sexually assault the fourth. Several months after he pled guilty, Demantle moved to withdraw the guilty plea that he had entered. After extensive litigation, Judge Montgomery denied Demantle’s request and sentenced him in accordance with the plea agreement Demantle made during jury selection for trial.

Judge Montgomery sentenced Demantle to serve 50 years with 17 years suspended, with 33 years to serve. He also placed Demantle on probation for 15 years following his release from custody, which will occur when Demantle is 69-years-old. Demantle will be required to register as a sex offender quarterly for the remainder of his life.

Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Bethany Kaiser of the Bethel District Attorney’s Office. The Alaska State Troopers investigated the case.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead at (907) 465-3924 or bailey.woolfstead@alaska.gov

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.