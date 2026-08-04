Labarna Moves to the Front: TFSF Ventures Completes Its Corporate Transition, Moving All Sales and Engagement to Labarna

One name now carries every commercial relationship. TFSF Ventures keeps the license, the governance and the patents; Labarna takes the market.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC today completed the corporate transition it signaled last week with the unveiling of Labarna: effective immediately, all sales, client engagement and commercial operations move from the TFSF corporate site to www.labarna.ai. The corporate site now serves a single, deliberate purpose — the legal and governance home of the parent entity — while everything a client, prospect or partner touches lives under the Labarna name. The market-facing identity of the company is now, fully and formally, Labarna.

The move completes an inversion four years in the making. Companies typically build a brand first and hope the technology catches up. TFSF Ventures did the reverse: it spent nearly four years quietly engineering a platform, proved its components in live use over the past eighteen months, gave the finished foundation a name — and now hands that name the entire storefront. What remains behind at TFSF Ventures is exactly what belongs behind: the corporate structure, the RAKEZ license, governance and the stewardship of the company’s intellectual property, including three U.S. patents pending comprising 47 claims.

“A corporate name belongs on documents. A foundation’s name belongs on the door. From today, every conversation, every engagement and every build starts at Labarna — because Labarna is what clients actually come for. TFSF Ventures built it, owns it and governs it, and that is precisely why it can afford to disappear behind it. The strongest thing a builder can do is step out of the way of what they built.”

— S. Foster, Founder & CEO, TFSF Ventures

WHAT MOVES, WHAT REMAINS

Moving to labarna.ai — all sales and commercial engagement; client relationships and delivery; the Builder Suite; AISCO and the Protocol One mandate; the Sovereign Protocol (REAP, SLPI and ADRE); Ghost Architecture deployments; and the Intelligence Field, the platform’s editorial home.

Remaining with TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC — the legal entity and corporate governance; the RAKEZ license (No. 47013955); ownership and stewardship of the platform’s intellectual property; and the registered corporate structure in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai. For clients, nothing is interrupted and everything is simplified: one name, one site, one front door. Existing engagements continue without change; new engagements begin at www.labarna.ai.

ONE MORE VOICE TO MEET

The transition has a final piece. A front door needs someone to answer it — and later this week, Labarna will introduce RAI, the front-facing communication intelligence of the platform. Details follow in a dedicated announcement.

ABOUT LABARNA

Labarna is the sovereign production intelligence platform built and operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, serving clients globally from its headquarters in Dubai. Deployable across existing or entirely new technology estates, Labarna understands the environment it enters, guides people through complexity, creates capabilities on demand and coordinates specialized agents — delivering owned systems, autonomous operations and intelligence that compounds. Every deployment ships under Ghost Architecture: the client owns the source code, the agents and the data, with no rental layer, no remote dependency and no vendor lock-in. Learn more at www.labarna.ai.

ABOUT TFSF VENTURES

TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC is the corporate parent of Labarna, licensed by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ License No. 47013955), United Arab Emirates, with its corporate home at Iris Bay Tower, Business Bay, Dubai. Following the launch of Labarna, TFSF Ventures serves as the holding and governance entity behind the platform, with Labarna carrying the operating identity to market.



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