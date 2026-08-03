ISOutsource Releases 2026 IT Confidence Index: Q3 Protect Business Continuity, Reduce Exposure, and Build Resilience

IT Confidence Index: Q3 Released

The most resilient organizations are the ones that invest in governance, preparedness, and recovery capabilities so they can respond with confidence when challenges arise.” — Naveen Rajkumar

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISOutsource , a business-first IT provider serving regulated and growth-oriented organizations, today announced the release of the 2026 IT Confidence Index , Q3 Edition: Protect. The executive briefing is the third installment in the company's quarterly leadership series, designed to help organizations assess their ability to withstand disruption, recover from incidents, and operate with confidence in an increasingly complex risk environment.Unlike traditional cybersecurity reports that focus solely on technical controls, the IT Confidence Index approaches protection through a business continuity lens. Written specifically for CEOs, CFOs, COOs, Executive Directors, and compliance leaders, the report explores how operational resilience, risk visibility, governance, and responsible AI adoption contribute to long-term organizational confidence.Drawing on observations from more than 500 client environments, the report combines external research with practical insights from ISOutsource Consulting, Security, Service Delivery, and Engineering teams."It's easy to feel secure when everything is working as expected," said Naveen Rajkumar, CEO of ISOutsource. "The real test comes when systems fail, a ransomware attack hits, or leadership is forced to make critical decisions in real time. Resilience isn't defined by the technology you own. It's defined by how well you're prepared to respond when disruption arrives."The Q3 Index argues that protection is no longer solely a cybersecurity function. It is a business requirement that spans operations, governance, compliance, vendor oversight, and AI readiness. The report examines four dimensions of protection:- Protect Operations- Protect Data & Systems- Protect Strategic Decision-Making- Preparing for AI ResponsiblyKey themes explored throughout the report include:• Why organizations often confuse implemented controls with validated protection• How recovery plans, security tools, and governance frameworks fail when they are not regularly tested• Why leadership visibility is one of the strongest indicators of organizational resilience• How AI is creating new productivity opportunities while simultaneously introducing new governance and data protection challenges• The operational patterns ISOutsource teams consistently observe across organizations that successfully maintain resilience under pressureThe report also features a real-world client incident involving a nonprofit organization that experienced a full-scale ransomware attack, illustrating how gaps in recovery planning and governance can quickly evolve into business continuity events."Protection isn't just about preventing bad things from happening," Rajkumar added. "It's about ensuring the business can keep moving forward when they do. The most resilient organizations aren't the ones that assume they'll avoid disruption. They're the ones that invest in governance, preparedness, and recovery capabilities so they can respond with confidence when challenges arise."The 2026 IT Confidence Index is released quarterly as part of a larger executive framework focused on building IT confidence through visibility, optimization, and resilience.Previous editions include:• Q1: Simplify – Gain Visibility. Reduce Complexity.• Q2: Save – Optimize Spend. Elevate Productivity. Reduce Risk.• Q3: Protect – Protect Business Continuity. Reduce Exposure. Build Resilience.Together, the series provides leaders with a practical framework for understanding whether their technology environment is helping or hindering the organization's ability to operate, grow, and adapt.Read the 2026 IT Confidence Index, Q3: Protect Business Continuity, Reduce Exposure, and Build ResilienceAbout ISOutsourceWith more than 30 years of experience and over 500 active client engagements, ISOutsource is a business-first IT provider helping organizations operate with clarity, stability, and confidence. Serving organizations across Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, ISOutsource delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, compliance, and strategic consulting designed for leaders who need predictable outcomes — not surprisesISOutsource is headquartered in Bothell, WA, with regional teams supporting clients in regulated and operationally complex environments.Learn more at www.ISOutsource.com and follow ISOutsource on LinkedIn.

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