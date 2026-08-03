The NOMAI Fellowship to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas, Bringing Its Global AI Governance Fellowship for Parliamentarians On-Site

NOMAI Fellowship joins Ai4 Las Vegas to showcase its non-partisan AI governance program for legislators and record a live podcast on AI policy.

AI law is being written now, and the people writing it deserve a place to learn that is neutral, rigorous, and free of industry influence” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, NOMAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-partisan fellowship for sitting legislators will meet attendees at the booth and record a live podcast episode with the New York City Council’s Chief Data ScientistLAS VEGAS, August 4, 2026. The NOMAI Fellowship, a global AI governance fellowship built for sitting parliamentarians, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The NOMAI team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.AI legislation is being written right now, and most of it without lawmakers in the room. Over 100 jurisdictions are drafting AI laws in 2025 and 2026, yet fewer than 5 percent of legislators have had a neutral, independent AI briefing. NOMAI exists to change that, bringing together fifty founding Charter Fellows from more than 25 democracies for six expert-led modules, a lifelong alumni network, and a Capstone Showcase where every fellow presents a legislative or policy proposal for their own jurisdiction.At Ai4, attendees can visit the booth to learn what the founding Charter Cohort is shaping, understand how the non-partisan fellowship fits a parliamentary calendar, and find out how to get involved.During the event, NOMAI will also record a live podcast episode at the booth with Alaa Moussawi, Chief Data Scientist at the New York City Council, on how public institutions are putting AI to work and how democracies should think about governing it, and many others.“AI law is being written now, and the people writing it deserve a place to learn that is neutral, rigorous, and free of industry influence,” said Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks , NOMAI Fellowship. “The NOMAI Fellowship gives sitting legislators exactly that. Ai4 is a chance to meet the lawmakers and public leaders already doing this work, and to invite more of them into the founding cohort.”Legislators, public leaders, and anyone interested in how democracies govern AI are invited to stop by and connect. The NOMAI Fellowship can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About the NOMAI FellowshipThe NOMAI Fellowship is a global, non-partisan AI governance fellowship for sitting parliamentarians, independent of industry influence. Its founding Charter Cohort brings together fifty legislators from more than 25 democracies across six expert-led modules, culminating in a Capstone Showcase in December. NOMAI is an ERAI Fellowship Initiative, powered by Knowledge Networks.Learn more at www.knowledgenetworks.org , nomai@knowledgenetworks.orgApply for Cohort

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