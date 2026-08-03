Choose How You Move-Funded Journey Pass Expands Fare-Free WeGo Rides for More Nashvillians

WeGo Public Transit and Choose How You Move are expanding the list of programs that qualify for Journey Pass, Nashville's largest-ever fare-free transit program, opening free rides to more eligible Davidson County residents. The Journey Pass program was made possible by the 2024 passage of the Choose How You Move transportation improvement program. More than 12,500 eligible residents have received Journey Pass so far, taking over 2 million rides.

Journey Pass is now accepting twice as many eligibility documents at WeGo’s weekly registration events. The new documents come from the following programs: Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP); Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); TennCare Medicaid; and Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Program. Visit the WeGo Journey Pass web page for full details.

“Journey Pass shows the power of Choose How You Move to change lives: real support for Nashvillians who need it most,” said Mayor O’Connell. “Now, more Nashvillians can count on reliable, fare-free transit as part of their daily lives.”



Jada Norfleet has been riding Nashville public transit since she was in high school. “Sometimes I don’t have the money to ride the bus whenever I want. Now I can go where I need to go and I can actually get a few more groceries at the store.” Riding WeGo is a family affair. Her four daughters travel fare-free through the StrIDe program, which lets MNPS middle and high school students use their student ID.

Beginning August 5, Journey Passes will be issued to Davidson County residents that present the following documents at a WeGo registration event:



A valid form of photo identification

One document from the table below

Category Acceptable Documents HCVP (Housing Choice Voucher Program) Official Voucher Document

Approval/Recertification Letter LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) MAC (Metro Action Commission) MDHA (Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency) New Housing Assistance Payment (HAP)

Contract Request for Tenancy Approval (RTA) approval or response letter MSS (Metro Social Services) Journey Pass Program Referral Letter SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Approval/Verification/Certification Letter

Access to the One DHS SNAP Benefits portal on a smartphone or screenshot or printed page from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) website showing SNAP approval TANF (Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families) TennCare Medicaid WIC (Women, Infants & Children) Program Eligibility Documentation



Existing Journey Pass agency partners that are not included on this list should be contacted directly regarding their registration process.

Upcoming Journey Pass Registration Events at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center:

Aug. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About WeGo Public Transit

The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) and the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) are the operating bodies of WeGo Public Transit, which serves 27 local bus routes, nine regional bus routes, and one train serving Davidson and Wilson Counties. For more information, visit WeGoTransit.com and follow WeGo at @WeGoTransit on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Choose How You Move

Choose How You Move is Nashville's voter-approved transportation improvement program, supported by 66% of voters in 2024 and funded by a dedicated half-cent sales surcharge. As the largest capital program in Nashville's history, the $3.1 billion initiative delivers critical upgrades across all of Davidson County: smart signals at nearly 600 intersections, 54 miles of high-capacity transit with 24/7 service, 86 miles of new sidewalks, and safety improvements across 78 miles of the Vision Zero High-Injury Network. Whether you walk, roll, ride, bike, or drive, Choose How You Move is building a Nashville that's safer and easier to get around.



To request this info in an alternative format, call 615-862-5950 for the ADA Coordinator.