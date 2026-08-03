DNR Service Center Counters, Call Center Unavailable Aug. 26-27

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the counter service at all DNR service centers, the DNR statewide call center and email service will be unavailable on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26 and 27, 2026.

All DNR Customer & Outreach Services staff will be attending training for continued customer service excellence, including important program-specific training. The training dates were selected because they coincide with the lowest license sales and phone call volume during that time of the year.

The DNR Tipline, Emergency Spills line and Wisconsin Emergency Management hotline will continue to be answered during this time.

Many services can be accessed on the DNR website. Various convenient, remote options for registering boats and vehicles exist, including online and mail-in options. Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased online via Go Wild.

There are many license agents throughout Wisconsin that can also provide boat and recreational vehicle renewal services, order ATV/UTV trail passes and sell fishing and hunting licenses.

Counter services, the call center and email responses will resume normal business hours on Friday, Aug. 28.