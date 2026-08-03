Street Racer Initiative Results in Four Arrests

The overnight Street Racer Initiative, led by the Traffic Division, in coordination with MNPD components, including Aviation, led to four arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and one pistol.

In the first incident, officers attempted to stop the driver of a Tesla, Chase Robinson, 19, after a police helicopter observed the vehicle traveling alongside two motorcycles in excess of 120 miles per hour on Briley Parkway. As the location was relayed to ground units, the driver stopped at a gas station where officers attempted to surround the Tesla. Robinson swerved toward one officer, striking his patrol vehicle, and fled. The officer was not injured. The helicopter continued to follow the Tesla until East Precinct officers successfully deployed spike strips. Robinson continued to drive on deflated tires and sideswiped another vehicle prior to being taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault against a police officer, failure to report or render aid involving an accident, three counts of evading arrest, and drag racing. Robinson, of Clarksville, remains jailed on $52,000 bond.

In another case, officers observed a vehicle driven by Derrick Moore, 28, swerving in an out of traffic at 74 miles per hour. Moore was stopped on I-24 at the Harding Place exit. An officer saw Moore looking back and attempting to move items around the car. When Moore was asked if he had any weapons in the vehicle, he said no, even though the officer saw the magazine of a pistol in between the driver seat and center console. When Moore stepped out of the vehicle, officers observed a bag of marijuana in his right pocket. Seized in a subsequent search of his car were 468 grams of meth, 194 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl, 42 grams of marijuana, a loaded pistol, a Glock switch, and $22,468 cash. He is charged with felony drug possession, speeding, reckless driving, and gun possession during the commission of a felony. Moore, of Nashville, remains jailed on $222,000 bond.

Two additional arrests resulted from information that was developed about a car meet and takeover planned for the early morning hours of Sunday at 101 Airpark Center E. A police helicopter pilot observed numerous vehicles gathered at the business complex. One vehicle, a gray sedan with a black hood, stood out as it was performing doughnuts surrounded by spectators. When patrol officers arrived, vehicles began to quickly exit. The police helicopter followed the gray car. Ground units deployed spike strips which deflated two tires. The car continued to flee at a high rate of speed onto Briley Parkway. The two flat tires came apart near Elm Hill Pike leaving the vehicle inoperable. The driver, Edgar Urias Rodriguez, 18, and his passenger, Luis Jared Sellaho Gomez, 18, both of Nashville, fled on foot and were apprehended in a nearby neighborhood. During an interview, both admitted that they knew police were trying to stop them, but they didn't want to get caught. Rodriguez is charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving and riot. He is jailed on $11,000 bond. Gomez is charged with evading arrest and riot. He is jailed on $4,000 bond.