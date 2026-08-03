Top military health official kicks off annual symposium, encourages collaboration to ‘transform research into better care for those who serve’

The 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium “is where operational needs meet research — where partnerships thrive, turning ideas into capabilities for our service members,” said Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Keith Bass to a crowd of military medical researchers, scientists, academics, industry, and leaders in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 3.

Bass opened the Department of War’s premier scientific meeting focused on the unique medical needs of the deployed warfighter, with the theme, “Harnessing the Power of Military Medical Research.” The symposium includes a week of plenary and breakout sessions, poster presentations, and robust discussions centered around advancing military medical research for warfighter readiness.

Every conversation, connection, and collaboration made during the week has the “potential to advance military medicine … drive military medical innovation … and transform research into better care for those who serve,” emphasized Bass.

Presentations will cover a wide range of areas such as combat casualty care, operational medicine, infectious diseases, rehabilitation, and human performance.Ideas exchanged among attendees “can shape the knowledge, technologies, and medical capabilities that support the readiness of our force — from injury through recovery and return to duty,” Bass said.

Top military health official shares priorities, scientific breakthroughs

Investing in medical research addressing warfighter brain health and battlefield blood capabilities is a priority for the DOW, Bass said.

Highlighting how a traumatic brain injury scientific “breakthrough began with a conversation” between DOW and the University of Florida 25 years ago, Bass emphasized that collaboration is the true engine of military medical research.

“We can now rule out traumatic brain injuries in 15 minutes using a handheld device that analyzes a drop of blood,” he said. “That’s modernization, and that’s how we move medicine forward.”

Research adapts care to changing landscape of warfare

“Future large-scale combat operations will test our ability to deliver lifesaving care across vast distances, in contested environments, and often under prolonged evacuation timelines,” Bass said.

Battlefield care will require “robotics, AI, and optionally manned systems to both automate and augment patient care and evacuation,” delivering medical supplies to “support prolonged field care when evacuation isn’t possible,” he added.

He pointed to an example of an automated system at Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point, New York, where teams are developing Project M.A.R.S. — the Medical Autonomous Resupply System — a drone-delivery program.

“This system will one day provide combat medics with a vital alternative for receiving blood products, lifesaving medications, and critical supplies,” Bass said. “This capability will enhance overall mission readiness.”

“The future isn’t something we are waiting for,” he stressed. “It’s taking shape right now.”

How a warfighter’s medical records move seamlessly across the battlespace is just as important as technology, Bass highlighted.

He referenced the https://afresearchlab.com/batdok/ which replaces paper health records with a digital system capturing vital signs, treatments, medications, and blood transfusions from the point of injury through evacuation.

“By giving every provider access to the same real-time patient information, it improves continuity of care and helps medical teams make faster, more informed decisions—when every second counts,” Bass said.

Physical fitness and prevention tied to warfighter readiness

In protecting “our most critical asset, the warfighter,” Bass said, “physical fitness cannot be separated from nutrition, sleep, medical readiness, and psychological well-being.” Citing a mandate by the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on warfighter fitness, he said, “keeping a service member fit for duty requires managing interconnected domains to optimize warrior performance, enhance lethality, and maintain worldwide deployability.”

The Uniformed Services University will lead this charge, ensuring “warfighter performance optimization” and “accelerating readiness, dominance, and peak performance,” Bass said, with its newly created Center for Advanced Research for Military Optimization, Readiness and Rehabilitation. A key priority will be musculoskeletal health — a leading cause of lost duty time and nondeployability.

The center will emphasize injury prevention to keep “service members healthy, ready, and in the fight,” he stated.

Modern warfare guides future research

Conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran have exposed vulnerabilities and gaps in military healthcare, Bass said. “Every conflict leaves behind hard-earned medical lessons, and today’s wars are no exception.”

He referenced patients from Ukraine receiving care from the MHS with infections resistant to nearly all antibiotics, exposing a potential gap in disease prevention and treatment: “Disease has repeatedly shaped the outcome of conflicts … continued focus on infectious disease surveillance, diagnostics, and treatment remains essential to protecting the force.”

DOW laboratories are using “whole genome sequence-based surveillance of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria," to develop treatment protocols, targeted infection prevention, and control interventions, he said.

Operation Epic Fury has identified “critical gaps in our understanding and treatment of blast injuries,” Bass said, citing “top-down” injuries from drone attacks. “These attacks inflict complex, multisite trauma to the head, neck, and extremities.”

With this evolving landscape, he announced the DOW has begun the Warfighter Brain Health 2.0 Initiative. “We are actively studying these injury trends … and are funding new clinical practice guidelines for managing penetrating brain injuries.”

‘That’s why MHSRS matters’

Adapting all aspects of military medicine is vital to warfighter readiness, he said. “It comes from improving doctrine, strengthening logistics, and ensuring our knowledge products keep pace with the realities of modern warfare.”

Bass concluded with a call for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and commitment to enhancing warfighter health — noting that real progress can begin with a single conversation.

“That’s why MHSRS matters. The conversations you have, the relationships you build, and the ideas you advance over the next several days have the potential to become tomorrow’s lifesaving solutions,” said Bass.

“Together, we will continue pushing the boundaries to ensure that our warfighters receive the best possible care whenever and wherever they need it.”