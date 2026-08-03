All Metals & Forge Group Includes ASTM A388 Ultrasonic Testing on Every Open-Die Forged Part

Ultrasonic Testing On Every Order Custom Open-die Forge Parts Near-net shape forged parts save time and money.

Value-added inspection performed by qualified in-house personnel helps customers verify forging integrity, and streamline production

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Metals & Forge Group (AMFG), a leading manufacturer of open-die forgings and seamless rolled rings, now provides ultrasonic testing as a value-added service on every open-die forged part it manufactures, at no additional cost.Each forging is ultrasonically examined in accordance with ASTM A388/A388M by AMFG’s qualified in-house nondestructive testing personnel. By incorporating ultrasonic examination into their standard manufacturing process, AMFG provides customers with an added level of quality assurance.ASTM A388/A388M ultrasonic examination uses high-frequency sound waves to evaluate the internal condition of steel forgings. The process can identify subsurface discontinuities that may not be visible during a conventional surface inspection, including internal cracks, inclusions, voids, porosity, and other material irregularities.For manufacturers and machine shops serving demanding industries, internal integrity is critical. Forged components are frequently used in applications involving heavy mechanical loads, high temperatures, pressure, and vibration. Ultrasonic testing helps verify that these components meet quality and reliability requirements before they enter service.“Quality must be built into every stage of the manufacturing process, not treated as a final checkpoint,” said All Metals & Forge Group’s General Manager, Jeff Klein. “By performing ASTM A388/A388M ultrasonic examinations in-house, we help our customers reduce uncertainty, protect their production schedules, and purchase forgings with greater confidence.”Performing ultrasonic testing with qualified in-house personnel also gives AMFG greater control over inspection scheduling, documentation, and production flow. Customers do not have to coordinate testing with a third-party provider, helping simplify procurement and reducing the chance of additional delays.AMFG manufactures custom open-die forged parts in a broad selection of carbon steels, alloy steels, stainless steels, tool steels, aluminum, titanium, nickel alloys, and specialty metals. The company supplies forged components for industries including aerospace, defense, oil and gas, power generation, mining, transportation, heavy equipment, gear manufacturing, pumps, valves, and industrial machinery.In addition to ultrasonic testing, AMFG offers value-added manufacturing services designed to reduce machining time and improve overall project efficiency. AMFG’s open-die forged parts can be supplied rough-machined to within 3 millimeters of finished dimensions, giving machine shops and OEMs a near production-ready component.Manufacturers sourcing open-die forgings, seamless rolled rings, shafts, gear blanks, discs, hubs, blocks, sleeves, or other custom forged shapes are encouraged to contact All Metals & Forge Group to discuss their specifications.To request pricing, email sales@steelforge.com or submit an RFQ at steelforge.com.About All Metals & Forge GroupAll Metals & Forge Group is a manufacturer of custom open-die forgings and seamless rolled rings for critical industrial applications. The company produces forged components in a wide variety of materials, sizes, and configurations while providing value-added services such as ASTM A388/A388M ultrasonic testing, rough machining, heat treatment, and finished machining. AMFG serves machine shops, original equipment manufacturers, and industrial customers throughout the United States and international markets.

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