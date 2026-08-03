Del Rae Behavioral Health Offers Trauma-Informed Outpatient Treatment in San Diego

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Sorrento Valley-Based Behavioral Health Center Provides EMDR, Brain Mapping, and Personalized Trauma Care Without Requiring a PTSD Diagnosis

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Del Rae Behavioral Health, an outpatient behavioral health center located in San Diego's Sorrento Valley, is offering structured, evidence-based trauma treatment for individuals whose past experiences continue to affect their mood, sleep, relationships, and daily functioning. The program serves San Diego residents who need consistent clinical support but cannot step away from work, school, or family responsibilities.Trauma often goes unrecognized because it doesn't always look like a crisis from the outside. Many individuals continue meeting daily responsibilities while privately experiencing anxiety, emotional numbness, nightmares, hypervigilance, or difficulty trusting others. Del Rae Behavioral Health's trauma program addresses this reality directly: clients do not need a formal PTSD diagnosis to receive care, whether their symptoms stem from a single event or from repeated distressing experiences such as childhood neglect, relationship violence, or long-term stress.Treatment is built around a trauma-informed, relationship-centered model integrating EMDR, CBT, DBT, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy with advanced tools including brain mapping and clinically appropriate sleep studies. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, the facility's outpatient treatment program meets each client where they are — some begin by stabilizing emotions and building coping skills, while others are ready to process traumatic memories more directly. Clients may also share preferences about working with a male or female therapist, since comfort with a provider can make a meaningful difference in trauma recovery.Care plans may also include holistic support such as yoga, sound healing, Pilates, and personal training to promote emotional regulation and whole-person wellness, with aftercare services and an active alumni program continuing beyond treatment. Del Rae Behavioral Health works with most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and Multiplan.About Del Rae Behavioral HealthDel Rae Behavioral Health is an outpatient behavioral health center located at 6170 Cornerstone Ct E #300, San Diego, CA 92121. The facility offers evidence-based and holistic mental health treatment for adults managing trauma, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and OCD, including specialized programming for college students. To learn more or verify insurance, visit delraebehavioralhealth.com or call (619) 786-1807.

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