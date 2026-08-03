Spokane County “State of Emergency” Services Updates

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the declaration of a “State of Emergency” last night, as wildfires forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. Several county services/departments/offices have been affected.

The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center (404 N. Havana, Spokane Valley) continues taking evacuated RVs, livestock and pets (please bring carriers for dogs and cats). Evacuees should use the Red Gate off of Broadway Avenue (signage provided).

The Fair and Expo Center is also preparing for the imminent arrival of up to 2,000 firefighters, including their support equipment and vehicles. They will be using the grounds as a Main Basecamp for the foreseeable future.

Please review the additional information below:

Superior, District and Municipal Courts

Spokane County Superior Court, Spokane County District Court, and the City of Spokane Municipal Court today issued Emergency Order No. 2026-01 in response to the Spokane Area Fire and related state and local emergency declarations.

The Order continues the majority of civil and criminal matters scheduled for Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The courts will reassess the need for any further continuances by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, and will issue additional guidance if required.

Key provisions include:

• All criminal and civil jury trials scheduled to begin August 3 through August 7 are continued to Monday, August 10, 2026, or later. Jury summons for trials set for August 3 have been cancelled and no jury trials will proceed until at least August 10. If you are a juror called for service August 3, 2026 through August 7, 2026 you are hereby excused from jury duty.

• Time between the date of this Order and the next scheduled trial date is excluded from time-for-trial calculations under applicable court rules.

• In-custody first appearances (including juvenile) and Involuntary Treatment Act (ITA) hearings will proceed as normally scheduled.

• Emergency ex-parte matters, including Civil Protection Orders and related in forma pauperis requests will continue to be heard.

The courts recognize the significant disruption caused by the fire, including widespread evacuations, power outages, and loss of structures. These measures are necessary to protect the safety of jurors, litigants, attorneys, staff, and the public while ensuring essential court functions continue.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official Spokane County Court and the Spokane Municipal Court websites and communication channels for updates as the situation evolves.

The Order remains in effect and may be extended or modified as conditions require.

Spokane County Superior Court Administration: (509) 477-5790

Spokane County District Court Operations: 509-477-4770

City of Spokane Municipal Court Operations: 509-625-4400

Spokane County Elections Office

Voters impacted by the Spokane County Fires have several options to participate in the August 4, 2026, Primary Election.

Voters can obtain replacement ballot packets: County Elections Office, 1033 W Gardner, on Monday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm and on Tuesday, Election Day, 7:00 am to 8:00 pm; or The voter service center at Centerplace (2426 N Discovery Place in Spokane Valley), on Tuesday, Election Day, 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, or Print a replacement ballot packet from votewa.gov by signing into your voter registration page, selecting “Your Ballot & Voting Materials,” then selecting “Get a Replacement Ballot,” and printing the ballot packet (City of Spokane Library branches and Spokane County Library District branches can assist voters with internet access and printing).

Voters can return ballot packets either through: United States Postal Service (USPS). Please walk into a post office and request a hand cancellation to ensure a postmark of Election Day or earlier; or Using one of the official county ballot drop boxes, which are open until 8:00 pm



on Tuesday, August 4th – Election Day. The locations of drop boxes are available

in the printed Voters Pamphlet, online at votewa.gov, and also spokanecounty.gov/elections.

Voters can verify their ballot arrived at the Elections Office by checking your ballot status on votewa.gov by signing into your voter registration page.

PLEASE NOTE: The ballot drop box at Indian Trail Library is inside the evacuation zone. It will be closed as soon as our collection team can access the box on Monday morning. Voters should use the ballot drop boxes at North Spokane Library, 44 E Hawthorne, Shadle Park Library, 2111 W Wellesley Ave, or one of the other 24 ballot drop box locations in Spokane County.

Veterans Services

Wildfire evacuation orders prompted Mann-Grandstaff VAMC leaders to initiate evacuation procedures for all inpatients and staff on Saturday, August 1. Local acute care hospitals have accepted all VA patients requiring ongoing medical care. In all, 27 patients are currently under the safe care of VA staff at area shelters. The VAMC campus has been fully evacuated and is closed with future operations to be determined.

If a veteran and/or their family have questions about care at local hospitals and benefits, please contact the Spokane County Office of Veterans Services at (509) 477-3690.

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

SCRAPS is aiding with sheltering lost animals in cooperation with local authorities and Spokane HEART (Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team https://www.heartofspokane.org/) . Any animals without identified owners should be brought to the Spokane County fairgrounds. If you are struggling to care for your own animals due to the fires, please utilize SpokAnimal’s Guardian Angel Program (https://spokanimal.org/program-guardian-angel/ or (509) 534-8133). HEART can also accommodate housing animals of any size at the fairgrounds but owners need to be able to provide care at the fairgrounds. Donated food supplies are available.

In case of animals experiencing urgent medical conditions, please contact SCRAPS emergency line (509) 477-2533. SCRAPS Animal Protection Officers are in the field aiding with animal rescues. Please be advised that Animal Protection Officers cannot enter active fire zones but will continue to coordinate with local authorities.

A public facing online document has been established to identify lost animals and those found as a result of the fires. Updates will be posted as possible: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1CkQH_TI-BKVq700KGkifyLBbSOj53s-bqhXYOXOOv3E/edit?gid=0#gid=0