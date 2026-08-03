Knowledge Networks Brings Its Full AI Ecosystem to Ai4 Las Vegas

Knowledge Networks joins Ai4 Las Vegas, uniting its AI governance, leadership, fellowships, awards, certification and expert network at Booth 342.

AI cannot be governed, led, or explained by any one group alone” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI, uniting RegulatingAI, CAIO Connect, the fellowships, the awards, RALC, and the AI Speakers Bureau under one roofLAS VEGAS, August 4, 2026. Knowledge Networks , the ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The full Knowledge Networks team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo, bringing its governance platforms, fellowships, awards, certification, and speaker network together in one place.Under one roof at Booth 342, attendees can meet the teams behind the initiatives shaping how the world governs, leads, and reports on AI:RegulatingAI. Most AI governance talk stays theoretical. RegulatingAI turns it into policy that works in the room where decisions are actually made.CAIO Connect. The Chief AI Officer role is being written in real time, with no playbook to follow. CAIO Connect is where the leaders writing it compare notes on what actually works in production.The NOMAI Fellowship. AI laws are being written without lawmakers in the room. More than 100 jurisdictions are drafting them, yet fewer than 5 percent of legislators have had a neutral, independent AI briefing. NOMAI exists to change that.The ERAI Fellowship. AI moves faster than the newsrooms covering it. ERAI gives journalists and media leaders the ethics, governance literacy, and editorial depth to report on AI with authority rather than hype.The Universal AI Awards. The decisions made about AI today will shape it for generations. The Universal AI Awards recognizes the people and organizations getting them right, through an independently verified process across six categories of governance leadership.RALC. Most AI training teaches people how AI works. Almost none prepares them to lead it responsibly, and that gap is where real risk lives. RALC closes it with a CPD-accredited certification that starts with a free Foundation course.The AI Speakers Bureau. Finding a voice with both the depth and the credibility to lead an AI conversation is hard. AISB represents 200+ verified experts across 40+ countries, curated for real deployed experience over name recognition.Throughout Ai4, Knowledge Networks will also record podcast episodes live at the booth across its RegulatingAI and CAIO Connect shows, with a lineup of enterprise and public-sector AI leaders. Confirmed guests include Emanuel Bettelheim, Head of Data & Analytics at Bloomberg; Monisha Somji, Head of Digital & AI Transformation Strategy Realization at Waymo; Lutz Beck, CIO at Daimler Truck North America; Sean Perryman, Global Head of AI & Fairness Policy at Uber; Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai; and Alaa Moussawi, Chief Data Scientist at the New York City Council, and many more.“AI cannot be governed, led, or explained by any one group alone,” said Sanjay K. Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks. “Policymakers, enterprise leaders, journalists, and the public all have a part to play. Knowledge Networks exists to connect them, and Ai4 is a chance to bring the entire ecosystem into one room and invite more people to find their place in it.”Whether attendees build AI, regulate it, lead it inside an enterprise, report on it, or want to recognize those doing it well, the Knowledge Networks team invites them to stop by and connect. Knowledge Networks can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is one ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Its initiatives span global policy and intelligence, leadership and governance, and recognition and excellence, and include RegulatingAI, CAIO Connect, the NOMAI and ERAI Fellowships, the Universal AI Awards, RALC, and the AI Speakers Bureau. Together they equip policymakers, enterprise leaders, media professionals, and experts to build AI the world can trust. Learn more at knowledgenetworks.org.

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