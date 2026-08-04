Fairhaven Web Design Named 2026 Top Web Design Firm

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Awarded #1 spot for second consecutive year

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairhaven Web Design, an award-winning Pacific Northwest leader in designing and developing creative web sites and engagement tools that help companies achieve their business objectives, has been named Best Web Designer in the prestigious Cascade’s Best competition for the second consecutive year.

“Our passion is harnessing our creativity and expertise to create high-impact online presences that ensure our clients stand out from the crowd,” said Casey Andrews, Fairhaven Web Design founder and lead designer. “To win this award two years in a row is a high honor, because it is voted on by those in our community and beyond.”

More than 143,000 votes were cast in this year’s competition, as businesses, organizations and individuals vied to be named to one of the top three spots in 218 categories.

Fairhaven Web Design is grounded in Andrews’ 20+ year background in art, animation, video game design and illustration for its innovative online designs, combined with deep expertise in state-of-the-art online management and optimization, to help companies, service providers, artists and non-profit organizations extend their reach.

In addition to custom web site designs that catch the attention of a company’s intended audiences, Fairhaven Web Design team specializes in proven and measurable SEO optimization and micro-localization techniques that allow clients across the nation to identify and reach specific high-value potential customer groups. The result: an optimized online presence that stands out from mass-produced AI-driven templates to attract and engage the exact type of potential customer base that will most benefit from a company’s products or services.

“We know – and studies prove – that today’s customers crave authenticity,” Andrews said. “Today more than ever a carefully crafted online presence and ongoing visitor experience can make a measurable difference in a company’s ability to attract potential customers and build customer loyalty. Partnering with our clients to help them achieve those objectives is our mission and our greatest delight.”

Visit Fairhaven Web Design to learn more and to schedule a consultation.

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About Fairhaven Web Design

Fairhaven Web Design, “a small design studio with expert experience and bold ideas,” is a full-service web development and web site management company with nationwide reach. Our mission is to help our clients tell their stories with beautiful and functional online presences that catch attention and convert visits to customers. We provide proven and measurable programs to grow our clients’ businesses with stunning websites and effective marketing that deploys the full range of site design, logos, branding, SEO and micro-localization protocols, content development and more.

Visit Fairhaven Web Design to schedule a consultation.

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