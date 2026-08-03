The ERAI Fellowship, the Global Fellowship for Journalists and Media Leaders Covering AI, to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas

ERAI Fellowship joins Ai4 Las Vegas to connect with journalists and media leaders, showcasing its next cohort and advancing trusted AI reporting.

A trusted AI future cannot be built by technologists alone” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, Ethics and Responsible AI Fellowship

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fellowship equipping media professionals to report on AI with authority will meet attendees on-site and share what the next cohort is working onLAS VEGAS, August 3, 2026. The ERAI Fellowship , the global Ethics and Responsible AI fellowship for journalists and media leaders covering AI and an initiative of Knowledge Networks, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The ERAI team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.AI is moving fast, and the journalists, editors, and media leaders covering it need to move faster. The ERAI Fellowship is not a tech course but a leadership programme, equipping senior media professionals with the frameworks, networks, and editorial depth to report on AI with authority. Fellows engage with AI ethics, governance, accountability, and information integrity through expert-led sessions, applied labs, and capstone work grounded in the real questions newsrooms face today.With two cohorts already launched across a global community of media professionals, ERAI is now preparing its next cohort. At Ai4, attendees can visit the booth to learn what that cohort is working on, meet the team, and find out how journalists and media leaders can take part.“A trusted AI future cannot be built by technologists alone,” said Sanjay K. Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks and the ERAI Fellowship. “The people who investigate, question, and explain AI to the public shape how the world understands it. ERAI exists to give journalists and media leaders that authority, and Ai4 is exactly where those conversations belong.”Journalists, editors, media leaders, and anyone invested in how AI is reported are invited to stop by and connect. The ERAI Fellowship can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About the ERAI FellowshipThe ERAI Fellowship (Ethics and Responsible AI) is a global fellowship for journalists, editors, and media leaders navigating an information landscape shaped by AI. Through expert-led sessions, applied labs, and capstone work, it builds the ethics, governance literacy, and editorial judgement that modern newsrooms demand, strengthening judgement rather than technical specialization. ERAI is an initiative of Knowledge Networks, an ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Learn more at erai.knowledgenetworks.org.Apply Now

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