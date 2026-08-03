Flagging operation scheduled at Route 20 and Coles Rolling Road in Albemarle County

CULPEPER – Beginning Tuesday, August 4, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will conduct a flagging operation at the intersection of Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) to support a turning-lane extension on the southbound side of Route 20. The operation will continue through Thursday, August 6.

Motorists should expect delays in the area from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day during this period.

All work is weather permitting. Drivers should use caution near the work zone and be alert to flaggers directing traffic.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.