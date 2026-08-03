I-95 southbound on-ramp to close overnight at exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the Route 1 on-ramp to southbound I-95 will close overnight until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4

FREDERICKSBURG – Tonight, the on-ramp to Interstate 95 southbound from Route 1 will close overnight at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) as crews work on a project to improve the interchange.

Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, crews will close the Route 1 on-ramp to southbound I-95 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Travelers seeking southbound I-95 should use the most convenient alternate interchange based on their destination at exit 118 (Thornburg) or exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg

Message boards and signs will alert drivers to the ramp closure and direct them along the recommended detour route.

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

More information is available on the project page on vdot.virginia.gov.