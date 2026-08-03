GO2 for Lung Cancer Names David Benson as Chief Executive Officer

GO2 for Lung Cancer Chief Executive Officer David Benson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2), a national nonprofit dedicated to improving outcomes for people at risk for and living with lung cancer, today announced the appointment of David Benson as its new chief executive officer.Benson brings more than 27 years of executive leadership experience advancing patient-centered cancer care through innovation, philanthropy, strategic partnerships, and organizational transformation. As chief executive officer, he will build on GO2's strong momentum by ensuring people affected by lung cancer remain at the center of the organization's work while advancing research, strengthening advocacy, expanding access to lung cancer screening and high-quality care, and providing the support and resources patients and families need.Prior to joining GO2, Benson served as executive vice president of the American Cancer Society, where he led one of the organization's largest regional operations, overseeing fundraising, operations, and volunteer engagement across 17 states. Under his leadership, the organization strengthened corporate alliances, expanded fundraising initiatives, and secured major philanthropic investments that generated hundreds of millions of dollars to support patients, caregivers, research, advocacy, and cancer prevention efforts.Throughout his tenure, Benson partnered closely with volunteers, corporate leaders, philanthropists, healthcare organizations, and community partners to expand patient support programs, accelerate research, and drive significant growth in charitable giving. His leadership is widely recognized for building high-performing teams, fostering trusted relationships, and bringing people together around a common vision to create lasting impact."David is an exceptional leader with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people affected by cancer," said GO2 Board President Rick Sherlock. "His collaborative leadership style, strategic vision, and ability to build meaningful partnerships make him the right person to lead GO2 into our next chapter. David has a proven ability to unite volunteers, donors, healthcare leaders, and community partners around a shared purpose, and his deep understanding of the cancer landscape will help accelerate GO2's work to improve survival and quality of life for everyone impacted by lung cancer. The Board is excited to welcome David and looks forward to working alongside him as we continue building on GO2's momentum."Benson earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and bachelor's degrees in political science and religion from St. Olaf College."I am honored to join GO2 for Lung Cancer," said Benson. "I was drawn to GO2 because of its extraordinary impact and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of people affected by lung cancer. The organization has earned a reputation for turning compassion into action through research, advocacy, patient support, and efforts to expand access to screening and high-quality care. I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we continue expanding our reach and ensuring every person affected by lung cancer has the support and resources they need."

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