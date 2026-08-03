Summer interns learn the ropes of Santa Fe County government

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 3, 2026—Santa Fe County hosted 22 high school interns for eight weeks across 15 county divisions as part of the New Mexico Public Education Department Summer Enrichment Internship Program. The program placed students at a variety of workplace sites including county, municipal, Pueblo and Tribal government sites.

All interns with Santa Fe County learned about local government operations, budget development, administrative functions, and informational technology training. Each student received a letter of recommendation after completing the internship.

Santa Fe County Senior Services staff had a lot of fun with their intern, who helped with recreational, educational, and wellness activities for seniors.

In the Administrative Services Department, the intern learned what it takes to keep things running smoothly by filing invoices, preparing files, and helping with customer service at the front desk and on phones.

At the Assessor’s Office, the intern organized applications and affidavits.

“The interns were a wonderful addition to Santa Fe County this summer. These opportunities provide students with valuable firsthand experience in the workplace while giving them a better understanding of how local government serves our community. We are grateful for their contributions and wish each of them continued success as they finish high school and pursue their future goals,” said Alissa R. Byrne, Santa Fe County contact for the program.

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