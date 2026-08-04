Citation Compliance and Geotech Partner to Connect Regulatory Requirements with Environmental Data and Evidence

Two industry veterans unite compliance management and environmental data expertise to help customers move from requirement to documented completion

This partnership is about closing the gap between knowing what regulation applies and proving the required work was completed.” — Dean Brewer, founder and president of Citation Compliance

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citation Compliance and Geotech Computer Systems, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership that brings together regulatory compliance management and environmental data expertise to create a more connected path from regulatory requirement to documented completion.The partnership combines more than 60 years of experience serving regulated organizations and environmental professionals. Citation Compliance has spent more than two decades helping organizations determine what applies, understand what must be done, assign responsibility, and maintain evidence of compliance. Geotech, founded in 1986, has developed environmental data management and visualization tools used by consultants, industrial organizations, laboratories, and government agencies.Together, Citation Insight™ and Geotech’s Enviro Software Suite connect compliance requirements with the environmental work and documentation needed to demonstrate completion. Citation Insight identifies applicable requirements, defines and assigns required activities, tracks due dates, and maintains the compliance record. Enviro supports the field and laboratory data, analysis, regulatory limit comparisons, mapping, and reporting associated with that work.“This partnership is about closing the gap between knowing what regulation applies and proving the required work was completed,” said Dean Brewer, founder and president of Citation Compliance. “By bringing Citation’s compliance management capabilities together with Geotech’s environmental data expertise, customers can move from requirement identification to assigned activity, environmental execution, documented evidence, and an audit-ready compliance record through a more connected workflow.”Geotech’s Enviro Software Suite helps environmental professionals manage field and laboratory data, organize sampling and analytical results, compare findings against regulatory limits, create reports and graphs, and visualize site conditions through maps and GIS-based tools. Its capabilities support activities ranging from sample-event planning and chain-of-custody documentation to data validation, contaminant analysis, reporting, and environmental mapping.“Environmental professionals often have excellent systems for collecting and analyzing site data, but the reason the work is being performed can remain disconnected from the regulatory obligation that initiated it,” said Dr. Dave Rich, founder and president of Geotech Computer Systems. “Working with Citation allows us to connect that environmental work to the broader compliance process, including what is required, when it is due, who is responsible, and what evidence must be retained.”The integrated workflow is designed to give customers a clearer connection between regulatory obligations, assigned activities, environmental data, and documented evidence. Citation Insight manages what must be done and the compliance record, while Enviro supports the technical environmental work required to demonstrate completion. The result is greater visibility, stronger traceability, fewer manual handoffs, and more organized documentation for compliance reviews, inspections, and audits.“This collaboration reflects a shared understanding that compliance is not complete when an organization identifies a regulation,” Brewer added. “It is complete when the required work has been assigned, performed, documented, and made visible to the people responsible for the program.”The partnership supports Citation Compliance’s broader strategy of helping organizations operationalize compliance requirements through regulatory intelligence, actionable workflows, evidence management, dashboards, and AI-assisted execution.About Citation ComplianceCitation Compliance helps organizations determine what applies, understand what must be done, and execute compliance with confidence. Through Citation Insight™, NavLexa™, and its Regulatory Content Pipeline, Citation combines regulatory intelligence, compliance expertise, and AI-assisted execution to help organizations build stronger, more efficient compliance programs.For more information, visit CitationCompliance.com About Geotech Computer Systems, Inc.Geotech Computer Systems develops environmental data management, reporting, and visualization solutions for environmental consultants, industrial organizations, laboratories, and government agencies. Its Enviro Software Suite includes tools for managing field and laboratory data, validating and comparing results, creating reports and graphs, producing GIS-based displays, and securely sharing environmental information.For more information, visit Geotech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.