State of Maryland Announces 2027 Technical Assistance Grants for Community Revitalization and Economic Development

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (August 3, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today announced nearly $1 million in Technical Assistance Grant awards for community revitalization and economic development. Part of the State Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Assistance Grants Program, $980,000 in Technical Assistance Grants will support 34 projects and activities in 12 local jurisdictions.

“Great places win, and the Technical Assistance Grant is part of an array of state revitalization programs designed to help our government and nonprofit partners make their community a great place,” said Secretary Day. “These awards will grow small businesses, improve local facilities and services, promote affordable housing and homeownership, and support other projects and activities that will attract visitors and improve economic opportunities for residents.”

Technical Assistance Grants fund nonprofit organizations, local governments, and local development corporations involved in community revitalization and economic development activities in designated Priority Funding Areas. Grants will help advance efforts in housing production and homeownership, including household and generational wealth building. The grants also promote small business development and targeted investments in designated ENOUGH areas and Just Communities.

In the application round for Fiscal Year 2027 Technical Assistance Grants, demand far exceeded supply, indicating robust support of the program from local jurisdictions. The Department received 186 requests for more than $8.4 million in funding. Awardees for Fiscal Year 2027 include:

Market Center Community Development Corporation (Baltimore City) – Mixed-use revitalization in a historic, 27-block downtown corridor to reduce vacancies, grow small businesses, and improve public spaces.

Town of Indian Head (Charles County) – Creation of a comprehensive Wayfinding Plan to improve navigation to key civic, cultural, waterfront destinations, and the local U.S. Navy facilities.

Mayor and Town Council of Oakland (Garrett County) – Completion of a downtown market analysis and strategic plan, jointly sponsored by Oakland Main Street and the Arts & Entertainment District, to identify business opportunities, activate vacant spaces, and guide future revitalization investment.

Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore (Kent County) – Repair and rehabilitation of homes owned by income-eligible seniors, veterans, households with disabilities, and families with children in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland, Inc. (Montgomery County) – Support for salaries for construction project managers to lead the new construction of two homes in Rockville and the rehabilitation of 10 vacant properties in Montgomery Village to grow the organization’s affordable homeownership stock.

From State Fiscal Years 2024 to 2027, the Department has awarded nearly $4.5 million in Technical Assistance Grants to support community revitalization, economic growth, and affordable housing projects and activities across Maryland. To learn more about the program, please visit the Department’s Technical Assistance Grant webpage.