100,000 + Renters Are Earning Toward Their Rent by Watching Ads, Now Any Brand Can Reach Them in 60 Seconds.

Be Belong’s AI-powered brand onboarding machine eliminates the gap between signup and live campaign launch, with 100+ brands already live.

LaunchPad ends the era of brand dropout. Any brand, any size, can now go from signed up to live in under 60 seconds — with AI doing the work and a verified renter audience waiting on the other side.” — Gabe Bar - CEO & CTO

NEY YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Belong Group Corp today announced the launch of LaunchPad, an AI-powered brand onboarding machine that takes any brand from signup to live campaign on the RentGain.AI platform in under 60 seconds. More than 100 brands have already joined the waitlist ahead of the official launch — a signal of pent-up demand from marketers seeking direct access to RentGain.AI’s verified, high-intent renter audience without the complexity of traditional DSP onboarding.

The Problem LaunchPad Solves

The advertising industry’s dirty secret is that brands sign up for platforms with genuine intent — and then go quiet. Complex dashboards, unfamiliar terminology, and multi-step campaign builders create friction that kills activation before it starts. Be Belong built LaunchPad specifically to eliminate that gap. Instead of asking brands to learn a new system, LaunchPad asks them to do one thing: tell it about their brand. The AI does the rest.

How It Works

Brands connect to LaunchPad via social media OAuth (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube), Google Sheets import, direct file upload, or live voice command. LaunchPad’s AI ingests the brand’s content, identifies its voice, products, and audience, and generates a Brand Profile Card for review — all in under 90 seconds. From there, it auto-generates ready-to-run campaigns across all seven RentGain.AI DSP verticals: video ads, surveys, cashback, subscriptions, game sponsorships, game banners, and product launches for D2C brands. Every campaign receives an AI-calculated Health Score before going live. Every new brand receives a $500 launch credit, removing budget friction entirely on day one.

Built for the RentGain.AI and soon for the CollegeGain.AI Audience

LaunchPad is not just a faster onboarding tool — it is a direct on-ramp to one of the most engaged consumer audiences in digital advertising. RentGain.AI’s 100,000+ active renters complete brand activities as part of earning toward their rent, producing a 92% video completion rate, a 6.8% click-through rate against a 0.46% industry average, and a $0.42 cost per completed action. Brands that activate through LaunchPad are not buying impressions — they are buying verified engagement from a motivated, behaviorally profiled audience.

The Leadership Behind LaunchPad

LaunchPad was conceived and built under the leadership of Gabriel Bar, Co-Founder, CEO, and CTO of Be Belong Group Corp. With more than 25 years of experience in technology, e-commerce, and consumer behavior engineering, Bar identified the activation gap as the single largest threat to the platform’s brand flywheel — and designed LaunchPad as the structural solution. Shani Bar, Co-Founder and President, brings over 15 years of marketing and market-penetration expertise that has shaped LaunchPad’s go-to-market strategy and brand experience from the ground up. Bella Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer, leads the brand acquisition and partnership efforts that have already delivered 100+ pre-launch signups. Together, this founding team has built a product that removes the last major barrier between ambitious brands and a proven, high-performance renter audience.

What Comes Next

LaunchPad launches as Be Belong prepares to expand its earner base through CollegeGain, its upcoming student-facing vertical, and closes a $10M Series A expected by the end of August 2026. The more brands that activate through LaunchPad, the more earning opportunities flow to renters and students — accelerating the flywheel on both sides of the marketplace. Brands, D2C companies, and performance marketers interested in early access can visit rentgain.ai or contact the team at info@bebelong.life.

“LaunchPad is what happens when you build a brand experience around the brand’s reality, not the platform’s complexity. Brands don’t have time to become DSP experts. LaunchPad meets them exactly where they are — with their content, their voice, their story — and turns it into campaigns that reach renters who are genuinely paying attention. That’s not just a better product. That’s a better relationship between brands and the people they’re trying to reach.” — Shani Bar, Co-Founder and President, Be Belong Group Corp

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