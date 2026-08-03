Harnett County Earns 2026 “Best Place to Work” and “Best Pediatrician” Awards

Monday, August 3, 2026

Harnett County is proud to announce it has received two 2026 Best of Harnett awards: “Best Place to Work” and “Best Pediatrician” by The Daily Record.

The “Best Place to Work” recognition celebrates Harnett County as a whole and is made possible by the employees who serve our residents each day. It’s their commitment and compassion that makes Harnett County a great place to work and a trusted place to receive services.

“We are thrilled to be named the Best Place to Work in Harnett County. This recognition belongs to our employees, whose passion, professionalism, and commitment to public service make Harnett County an exceptional organization. We are grateful and proud to receive this recognition from our community and look forward to continuing to make Harnett County a great place to work and serve,” said Janice Lane, Human Resources Director.

The “Best Pediatrician” honor was presented to Dr. Melissa Turner, PA. of the Harnett County Health Department, recognizing her eight years of dedication providing compassionate and high-quality care to children and families throughout our community.

“It is a privilege to care for the children and families of Harnett County, and I am grateful to be part of the dedicated team at the Harnett County Health Department. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and for this incredible honor of being recognized in the Best Pediatrician category of the Daily Record's Best of Harnett County,” said Turner.

Together, these awards reflect Harnett County’s commitment to support its employees while providing outstanding service to the community.

To celebrate these achievements, we’re sharing testimonials from Harnett County employees about what makes serving our community so rewarding. From recent hires to long-term employees, one message remained consistent: Harnett County is a place where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a difference.

“There is a certain pride in working in the community you call home. Your work directly improves the quality of life for people who live, work, and visit Harnett County. Every role contributes to providing essential public services that make a real difference every day. As an employee who has been here almost 10 years, I am thankful to have had the experience to see and witness the difference so many of us employees have made not only in citizens of Harnett County’s lives but each other’s as well,” said Rochelle Weeks, Human Resources Department.

“Working for Harnett County has been a rewarding experience. I chose to work here because I wanted the opportunity to serve the public and make a positive impact in my community. During my time here, I have gained valuable knowledge, grown professionally, and had the privilege of working alongside an amazing team that is always willing to support one another. This career has allowed me to build confidence, develop new skills, and make a meaningful difference by helping residents navigate the services we provide,” said Lilia Cantabrana, Harnett County Tax Department.

Lisa Hinson has been with Harnett County for more than 30 years, when asked what has kept her here so long, her response was her coworkers.

“I have benefited from working closely with like-minded people, who have the heart and passion to do the stressful job of CPS (Child Protective Services). I have been fortunate to have for the majority of my career, great support from upper management. Having a leader who listens to all sides without pre-conceived judgement and then reassures you on your decisions and advocates for you, has also cemented my decision to remain in my career with Harnett County Department of Social Services,” said Hinson.

Hinson also credits the county’s employee benefits and workplace support for making Harnett County a great place to work.

“The central location, insurance coverage, the bereavement leave, and even the 1.5 hours of volunteer leave each week are all valuable benefits,” she said. “County management listens to the department heads and addresses important needs as they can.”

Harnett County extends its sincere appreciation to every employee whose commitment, passion and loyalty made this recognition possible. As growth continues, the county remains committed to investing in its employees and creating an environment where individuals can thrive professionally while making a positive impact throughout the community. Thank you to the community members who voted and participated in the contest.