CAIO Connect to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas, Bringing Its Chief AI Officer Community On-Site

CAIO Connect joins Ai4 Las Vegas, recording live podcasts with top enterprise AI leaders and connecting Chief AI Officers to share practical AI insights.

The Chief AI Officer is one of the most consequential roles being defined in enterprise today, and the people in it are largely writing the playbook as they go.” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, CAIO Connect

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer network for Chief AI Officers and senior AI leaders will record live podcast episodes with enterprise AI leaders from Bloomberg, Waymo, Mars, Truist, and moreLAS VEGAS, August 3, 2026. CAIO Connect , the peer network for Chief AI Officers and senior AI leaders and an initiative of Knowledge Networks, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The CAIO Connect team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.CAIO Connect exists to help the people running enterprise AI compare notes on what works in practice. At Ai4, senior leaders can visit the booth to exchange real enterprise AI intelligence with the community, learn how to join, or step in as a guest on the CAIO Connect podcast.Throughout the three days of Ai4, CAIO Connect will record episodes of the CAIO Connect Podcast live at the booth with a lineup of enterprise AI leaders. Confirmed guests joining the podcast include Krista Arndt, CISO at St. Luke’s University Health Network; Ron Whitworth, Chief Privacy Officer at Truist; Dhivya Nagasubramanian, VP of AI Transformation and Innovation at U.S. Bank; Lin Zhou, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Executive Director of AI and Quantum Computing at Texas Tech University; Shashank Kadetotad, Global Sr. Director of Enterprise Data Science and AI at Mars; and Kartik Pillai, Director of Data Strategy, Master Data Management, AI & Data Governance at Yum! Brands.They are joined by Manoj Mathew, CTO at LendingUSA; Lutz Beck, CIO at Daimler Truck North America; Alejandro Merino-Madrid, Head of AI at the International Olympic Committee (IOC); Emanuel Bettelheim, Head of Data & Analytics at Bloomberg; Ajay Chakravarthy, Chief AI Officer at Thales UK; and Monisha Somji, Head of Digital & AI Transformation Strategy Realization at Waymo, and many others.“The Chief AI Officer is one of the most consequential roles being defined in enterprise today, and the people in it are largely writing the playbook as they go,” said Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks and CAIO Connect. “CAIO Connect exists so these leaders have a place to learn from one another candidly. Bringing the podcast to Ai4 lets us capture that exchange in the room where so many of them already are.”Whether attendees lead AI for a global enterprise or are building the function from the ground up, the CAIO Connect team invites them to stop by and connect. CAIO Connect can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About CAIO ConnectCAIO Connect is the peer network for Chief AI Officers and senior AI leaders, built to help enterprise AI leaders exchange practical intelligence on what works in real deployments. It is an initiative of Knowledge Networks, an ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Learn more at caioconnect.org.Join the Community

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.