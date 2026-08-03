Senator Hassan Presses Sado Capital on Management of Mobile Home Communities in New Hampshire

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, today pressed Sado Capital, a real estate investment firm, on the impacts of its business practices on residents of manufactured housing communities in New Hampshire. In recent years, firms like Sado Capital have increasingly purchased manufactured housing communities, including The Meadows of Hopkinton – a 70-lot manufactured housing park in Contoocook, New Hampshire. Earlier this year, Senator Hassan launched a survey for Granite Staters to detail their experiences at mobile homes and visited The Meadows of Hopkinton. In addition, the NH Attorney General recently began an investigation into Sado Capital.

Read the full text of Ranking Member Hassan’s request here.

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