Senator Hassan Presses AI Model Platform on Need to Combat Nonconsensual Deepfakes
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, today pushed Hugging Face, a platform for sharing and using AI tools, to prevent people from using the platform to create nonconsensual deepfakes that depict sexual content of women and children. This comes after public reporting and research from the technology watchdog AI Forensics that found serious problems with the company’s approach to protecting against this type of activity.
Read the full text of Ranking Member Hassan’s request here.
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