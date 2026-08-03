Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota to Receive $996,862.80 in Settlement with Sandoz, Inc.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces South Dakota will receive $996,862.80 as its share in a $400 million settlement in principle with Sandoz Inc. to resolve allegations that the generic drug manufacturer engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.

The States have also secured settlements in the same litigation with Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex and Heritage totaling approximately $96.5 million.

“Generic drug companies illegally conspired to raise prices on medications that South Dakotans rely on,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Attorneys General across the nation have made it clear that we will hold accountable any corporation that puts profits ahead of patients.”

Attorney General Jackley said $157,474.93 of South Dakota’s share will go to the Medicaid program as administered by the state Department of Social Services. He said the rest of the money will go to an “antitrust special revenue fund” that was created by the State Legislature and is administered by the Attorney General’s Office, with Court authorization.

If approved, Sandoz Inc. will pay approximately $469 million to settle the claims brought by state enforcers, including amounts paid pursuant to previous settlements with other states. The settlement will also resolve allegations that Sandoz Inc.’s past and present international affiliates, Novartis AG, Sandoz AG, and Sandoz Group AG, participated in the alleged anticompetitive conduct and fraudulently transferred assets in order to avoid liability. As part of the settlement in principle, Sandoz has agreed to meaningful injunctive terms including a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws. This settlement is contingent upon obtaining signatures from all necessary states and territories and comes as the States prepare for an anticipated trial in 2027.

The Sandoz settlement was agreed to by 43 Attorneys General. Others are from: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

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