GrowthFactor Launches Market Planning, an AI Analyst for Commercial Real Estate

GrowthFactor Market Planning: AI Analyst Ranking Retail Sites Across a Metro

Teams ask where to open next in plain English and watch GrowthFactor plan a whole market. Pro is self-serve at $200 per user per month.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowthFactor today launched Market Planning and a rebuilt, Agent-first product experience, repositioning the company as the AI analyst for commercial real estate. Retail and multi-unit teams ask questions in plain English; enterprise-grade agentic AI selects the tools, pulls demographics, traffic, competition, and trade-area data, runs the analysis, and explains the result in maps, tables, and plain language, with every step visible.

The release opens Market Planning to every customer in public beta: a whole market planned in one conversation, with trade zones, cross-site cannibalization, and demographic fit for every candidate on the map, and, where fleet history supports it, revenue forecasts as a range. Alongside it, GrowthFactor Pro puts the full product on a single seat, self-serve, at $200 per user per month, no sales call required.

Software That Thinks in Questions

Expansion teams think in questions, but most real estate software makes them think in tools. Demographics live in one tab, foot traffic in another, the forecast in a spreadsheet, and the actual question never has a place to be asked. GrowthFactor inverts that: the question is the interface.

The answers stay accountable. Every site score opens into five or more configurable lenses with every input traced to source, and the analysis runs where the team can watch it. That posture, an unbiased second opinion rather than a replacement for judgment, is the same workflow Books-A-Million, the #2 book retailer in the US, used to go from 6 new stores in 2024 to 19 in 2025 at 14.1% higher sales per square foot, and the workflow behind Cavender's lifting its opening pace from 9 a year to 27, with every new location performing at or better than expected. Customers evaluate site decisions worth $1M to $20M per location through the platform.

The analysis draws on licensed demographic, psychographic, foot traffic, vehicle traffic, points-of-interest, and zoning data, alongside each customer's own portfolio data. It reaches teams in the product or through the first MCP integration in commercial real estate, connecting GrowthFactor to Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI clients.

"We built the best site evaluation tool on the market, but that's not what the market needed," said Raj Shrimali, Co-Founder and CTO of GrowthFactor. "You don't think about an individual location for the sake of the location. You think about your portfolio strategy. That's why we built market planning: your whole portfolio, all at once."

Whole Markets, Planned in Conversation

Give GrowthFactor a market and a set of addresses, pipeline deals or new candidates alike, and it draws trade zones, runs the analysis, and ranks the field. The plan models how candidates cannibalize each other and the existing fleet before a lease is signed. Add or drop sites and the plan updates, turning a committee-ready market plan into minutes instead of a quarter.

Answers come back as layers, annotations, and saved studies, not a chat bubble.

The questions teams bring are the ones committees argue about. Where should we open next? Hand over a metro and a fleet and get ranked candidates with the math behind each. Is this site worth pursuing? A 0-100 score across five lenses screens the field fast, against the brand's own criteria. How do I defend this recommendation? Exported market studies show the underlying numbers, not just the score: population and income in the trade zone, vehicle and foot traffic counts, nearby competitors, and the reasoning behind every lens.

GrowthFactor does not replace a real estate team or its analysts. It does the legwork and leaves the decision with the people who own it.

GrowthFactor Pro is self-serve at $200 per user per month, month to month, at growthfactor.ai/pricing. Enterprise and Labs engagements run through sales.

About GrowthFactor

GrowthFactor is the AI analyst for commercial real estate. Teams ask it questions in plain English and watch it run the analysis. A named data scientist builds the model with the customer's team. Customers include Books-A-Million, Cavender's, and TNT Fireworks. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Boston, GrowthFactor has raised $5.2M in seed funding and was named MIT Sloan's Most Disruptive MBA Startup in 2025.



CRE Market Planning & Site Selection - GrowthFactor

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