Louluu shares photographed comparison of ordinary and No-Mark socks

The Reading-based brand compared both sock designs on one adult over five hours to demonstrate the difference between their knitted cuffs.

Most conventional socks use an elasticated band at the top to help keep them in place” — Semih Ozer, Director of Louluu

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louluu, a UK sock brand based in Reading, has published a photographed comparison of an ordinary ribbed sock and its No-Mark sock after both were worn by the same adult for five hours on the same day. The company conducted the comparison to show the visible difference between a conventional elasticated cuff and the wider knitted top used in its No-Mark range.For the comparison, one adult wore an ordinary sock on one foot and a Louluu No-Mark sock on the other. After five hours, both socks were removed and both legs were photographed together in a single frame under the same lighting conditions.The ordinary sock left a visible band of rib marks around the wearer’s leg. The leg on which the Louluu No-Mark sock was worn did not show a comparable band.The comparison was conducted once by Louluu using one adult. It is a photographed product comparison rather than a clinical study. Louluu makes no medical claims for its socks, which are not medical devices or treatments for any condition.“Most conventional socks use an elasticated band at the top to help keep them in place,” said Semih Ozer, Director of Louluu. “That construction can leave a visible impression after several hours of wear. Our No-Mark socks use a wider knitted structure without a separate elastic band, so the top sits differently against the leg.”Non-elastic socks are not themselves new and have been available from hosiery manufacturers for many years. Louluu introduced the No-Mark name to describe the visible difference customers may notice after removing the socks rather than associating the product with a particular medical condition.The range had previously been described primarily as diabetic socks. Louluu subsequently changed its positioning to focus on the construction of the sock and the absence of a separate elasticated band.“We realised that the product should be described through its design rather than through a diagnosis,” Ozer said. “The No-Mark name provides a clearer explanation of how the top of the sock differs from a conventional elasticated cuff.”Louluu No-Mark socks are made from 80% bamboo fibre, 17% polyamide and 3% elastane. They feature a seamless toe and are available in crew and ankle lengths in several colours.The socks are offered in one men’s size covering UK sizes 7–11 and one women’s size covering UK sizes 3½–6½.The full five-hour comparison and photograph are available on the Louluu website . High-resolution copies of the comparison photograph, product imagery and infographics are available to members of the media on request.Louluu distributes its products in the UK from Reading and Birmingham and works with a stockist in London. The company also ships across the European Union with all taxes included at checkout — no surprise charges on delivery.Louluu is a UK sock brand operated by a family whose hosiery experience began in Turkey in the 1990s. Drawing on that family heritage and industry experience, the company designs socks made from bamboo fibre, cotton and wool, including plain and patterned styles. Louluu is a trading name of Nominal-Plan Ltd, company number 10561367. Its sister brand, Fashiontight , offers tights and other hosiery products.

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