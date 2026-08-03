Bill of Rights Institute, iCivics, and More Perfect Partner on Classroom Materials of America’s Past 250 Years

Leading providers of K-12 civics resources join In Pursuit to teach the character and virtues of America’s presidents and first ladies

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Perfect , in partnership with the Bill of Rights Institute and iCivics, today released curricular resources to bring lessons from More Perfect’s landmark initiative In Pursuit to life in the classroom.Throughout 2026, America’s 250th anniversary, In Pursuit is presenting essays by some of the nation’s most respected historians, journalists, and thought leaders reflecting on the leadership, challenges, and civic character of America’s presidents and select first ladies.The Bill of Rights Institute and iCivics, leading nonprofits who support K-12 educators and students nationwide with resources in U.S. history and civics, are releasing videos and companion lessons designed for upper elementary through high school that translate abstract ideas about civic virtues and habits into relatable, story-driven character studies. The educational resources from the Bill of Rights Institute and iCivics are available now and can be accessed on the In Pursuit website The organizations each have created five videos and lesson plans to introduce students to the principles and decisions of presidents and first ladies who led at different chapters of America’s past, all of which are tied to In Pursuit essays.“Teachers and students need engaging classroom resources to help spark interest in history and civics,” In Pursuit CEO Colleen Shogan said. “Our K-12 audience needs to see themselves, their challenges, and their struggles as they learn about key figures from American history. We hope these videos and lessons help make history relatable, accessible, and fun.”Resources from iCivics examine George Washington, John Adams, Abigail Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Dolley Madison, highlighting pivotal moments of our nation’s early years, and illustrating these leaders’ pursuit of virtues like humility, trust, and compromise—from Washington putting the good of the young country above his own interests, to Adams relying on the judgment of those around him to make decisions, and Dolley Madison bringing influential people in Washington together to seek common ground.The Bill of Rights Institute’s resources trace different events and periods in American history through the lens of James Madison, John Quincy Adams, Ulysses S. Grant, Grace Coolidge, and Lady Bird Johnson—exploring how Madison used moderation to build consensus during debates over the ratification of the Constitution and Bill of Rights; how Grant protected equal rights and preserved democratic institutions during Reconstruction; and how Johnson championed environmental conservation and community improvement.“In Pursuit is a stellar effort to collect the thoughts of extraordinary leaders about what they've learned from those who shaped our nation's evolution. iCivics sought to make this content relatable to young people and useful in classrooms,” iCivics CEO Louise Dubé said. “This effort is meant to inspire thoughtful classroom discussion and historical understanding of the country’s early leaders – and to help students engage with the responsibilities of self-government.”“We want students to study these figures and learn these stories, not as relics of a previous era, but as guidelines for the future,” Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said. “The lessons they teach can help young people deepen their understanding of our founding principles and how those ideals can shape our commitment to our nation and our fellow citizens for the next 250 years.”In Pursuit publishes essays weekly on Substack in chronological order. Contributors include three former U.S. presidents, three former first ladies, the current chief justice of the Supreme Court, and seven Pulitzer Prize winners.About iCivicsFounded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, iCivics is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in our civic life together. iCivics empowers educators and leads the movement to make civic education a nationwide priority so all young people have the confidence to shape the world around them and believe in our country's future. To learn more, visit vision.icivics.org.About Bill of Rigthts InstituteThe Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that creates trusted history and civics curricula and programs for teachers and students. Through classroom resources, professional development, student programs, and immersive learning experiences, BRI makes complex civic ideas approachable, relevant, and practical. Its work connects the ideas and principles of the American founding to the practice of self-government today, helping young people build the knowledge, skills and civic virtues needed to participate thoughtfully in civic life. To learn more, visit mybri.org.About More PerfectMore Perfect is a bipartisan alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.About In PursuitIn Pursuit is led by CEO Colleen Shogan, former Archivist of the United States & Senior Advisor to More Perfect & Senior Fellow in Civics at Stand Together; and Co-Chaired by John Bridgeland, More Perfect Founder & CEO and former Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President George W. Bush; Anita McBride, Director, First Ladies Initiative at American University and former Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, and Mark Updegrove, President & CEO of the LBJ Foundation and Presidential Historian for ABC News; with Vice Chair Andrew Mangino, an award-winning social entrepreneur.Media Contacts:Bill of Rights Institute, asilva@mybri.orgiCivics, Jacob@oneallen.comIn Pursuit, DKCMorePerfect@dkcnews.com

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