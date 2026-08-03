Housing and support helped Veteran rebuild his life after addiction

VA social workers connect Veterans to housing, healthcare and community

Gregory Searls never could’ve imagined that one of the hardest chapters of his life would come after his service, not during it. That chapter in his life was marked by housing instability and addiction; he never saw it coming.

He proudly served in the Navy from 1968 to 1970 as an equipment operator at Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station Pensacola, and Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Largely inspired by his father’s military service, he describes his service as a learning process that helped him shape his values and character. “It taught me how to be a man,” he shared.

The transition to civilian life, however, proved difficult. Like many Veterans of that era, he faced criticism instead of recognition for his service. Without adequate support systems, he struggled with housing, employment and personal hardships that eventually contributed to substance use and addiction.

For years, Searls navigated these challenges alone until another Veteran encouraged him to seek assistance through VA.

“The process to get connected was simple,” Searls recalled. “Just come in and say ‘I need help.’”

With support from his son and VA staff, he entered treatment for substance use and began rebuilding his life.

Building stability through support

Although treatment addressed his recovery needs, plans to address his housing needs remained uncertain. Searls was later connected to VA Greater Los Angeles’s HUD-VASH program through the assistance of VA outreach social worker Ivan Ferrouillet.

“He got me into a shelter for Veterans,” Searls said. “It made me feel better that I could finally get away.”

Ferrouillet connected Searls to a special version of the HUD-VASH program that provided enhanced assistance for aging or disabled Veterans who needed more intensive, in-home medical supports and connections to community services. As part of this enhanced HUD-VASH program, VA social worker Dr. Roshonda Tolbert assisted Searls with moving into a new apartment, coordinated his medical care, navigated his transportation barriers, helped him get a job and taught him new independent living skills, while even strengthening a few rusty ones!

This allowed him to focus on maintaining his sobriety and made room for him to rediscover the things that truly bring him joy.

“She turned me on to other things outside of drugs and let me know there are other things I can do,” said Searls. “She offered me a chance to see better things and get involved in different activities. It had been so long since I did something simple, like going to the movies, and she made that happen.”

More than just housing

Today, Searls enjoys riding his scooter around his neighborhood and participating in HUD-VASH activities and outings. He looks forward to continuing his personal growth, strengthening his spirituality and building meaningful relationships.

Perhaps most importantly, he has developed a support network of fellow Veterans who understand his experiences and provide encouragement.

The stability of permanent housing has allowed him to focus on living rather than surviving.

The foundation for a healthier tomorrow

Many aging Veterans face challenges that extend beyond medical needs. Housing instability, social isolation and limited access to resources can significantly impact overall well-being.

VA social workers play a critical role in connecting Veterans to services that promote safety, independence and quality of life. Through housing programs such as HUD-VASH, Veterans receive not only shelter but also access to healthcare, community resources and meaningful social connections.

For Searls, housing provided stability, and community provided connection. With support from VA and dedicated social workers like Ferrouillet and Tolbert, he no longer fears being forgotten.

Instead, he feels seen, supported and hopeful about the future.

Connect with a VA social worker

You don’t have to face a housing crisis alone.

To get connected with a VA social worker near you, call MyVA411 at 800-698-2411 or visit us online.

Learn about VA programs