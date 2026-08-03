The World Mourns Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja: Mountaineering Legend Who Redefined Human Potential

Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja

World leaders, the British Royal Family, military leaders, and the global mountaineering community honor a decorated soldier, humanitarian, and climbing legend.

The loss of our Founder is truly devastating, and the impact is felt deeply by everyone. Our thoughts remain with the families, friends and loved ones of everyone who tragically lost their lives.” — Glen Mallen, Executive Director of the Nimsdai Foundation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is mourning the loss of one of the greatest mountaineers in history.The Nimsdai Foundation and Elite Exped have officially confirmed that Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan.Nimsdai's passing marks the loss of one of the most influential figures in modern mountaineering, a climber whose achievements transformed the sport, elevated Nepal's place on the world stage, and inspired millions around the globe to believe that no goal is beyond possibility.As the Foundation stated in its official announcement: "Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak."The avalanche claimed the lives of ten climbers from five nations:* Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja (Nepal/United Kingdom)* Pur Bahadur "Yukta" Gurung (Nepal)* Nima Sherpa (Nepal)* Gyalu Sherpa (Nepal)* Nwang Thendu Sherpa (Nepal)* Kili Pemba Sherpa (Nepal)* Mallory Geis (United States)* Nadhira Al Harthy (Oman)* Wang Zhong (China)* Sohail Sakhi (Pakistan)The Foundation also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives and to everyone affected by this tragedy. It recognized the extraordinary dedication of the search-and-recovery teams, who continue their work under some of the world's most challenging and dangerous conditions as recovery efforts remain underway.At the time of the accident, Nims was pursuing his historic Hat-Trick Project—an unprecedented mission to climb all fourteen of the world's 8,000-meter peaks for a third time. The expedition also sought to make history by completing all fourteen peaks without supplemental oxygen for a second time, pushing the boundaries of high-altitude mountaineering even further. Beyond the pursuit of records, the project was dedicated to raising awareness and support for the humanitarian work of the Nimsdai Foundation.Yet Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja's legacy extends far beyond his extraordinary achievements on the world's highest mountains.Born in Nepal's Myagdi District, Nirmal Purja rose from humble beginnings to become one of the world's most admired adventurers.Before becoming a mountaineering legend, he served sixteen years in the British Armed Forces, first with the Brigade of Gurkhas and later becoming the first Gurkha ever selected into the United Kingdom's elite Special Boat Service (SBS). The discipline, resilience, and leadership forged through military service became the foundation of a climbing career that transformed modern mountaineering.In 2019, Nims stunned the world during Project Possible, climbing all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks in just six months and six days, shattering the previous world record of nearly eight years. The feat inspired the acclaimed Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, introducing his remarkable story to millions around the world.Among his many achievements:* Climbed all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks in six months and six days.* First climber to summit Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu within 48 hours.* Key member of the historic first winter ascent of K2 by an all-Nepali team.* Completed 58 successful ascents of mountains above 8,000 meters and set multiple Guinness World Records.Throughout his career, Nims repeatedly risked his own life to save others.In his memoir Beyond Possible, he recounts rescuing Indian climber Seema after finding her abandoned in Everest's Death Zone. Tying her to his own harness, he dragged her hundreds of meters back toward Camp IV, helping save her life.During Project Possible, Nims and his team also gave away their own oxygen while spending hours in the Death Zone attempting to rescue Indian climbers on Kangchenjunga. Although not everyone survived, his actions reflected the principle that defined his life: "No summit was ever more important than another human being."Over the course of his career, he led or coordinated numerous rescue missions throughout the Himalayas, frequently assuming enormous personal risk and significant personal cost simply because someone needed help.As his global influence grew, Nims founded Elite Exped, setting new standards for safety, professionalism, and ethical mountaineering, and later established the Nimsdai Foundation, dedicated to advancing humanitarian initiatives, expanding educational opportunities, supporting underserved communities, and inspiring people around the world to realize their full potential through courage, resilience, and service.One of the Foundation's most meaningful projects was the Porter House in Lobuche, near Everest Base Camp, providing shelter, warmth, and dignity to the porters whose work makes Himalayan expeditions possible. Completed in May 2026, it remains one of Nims' proudest humanitarian achievements.Reflecting on the loss of the Foundation's founder, Glen Mallen, Executive Director of the Nimsdai Foundation, said:"Nims brought an extraordinary level of energy, passion and determination to everything he did. To many, Nims was an exceptional mountaineer and record-breaker. To us, he was the driving force behind our purpose 'to redefine what is possible'. While we grieve the loss of an extraordinary Founder, we are proud of the legacy he leaves behind."Through his books, documentaries, lectures, and social media, Nims inspired millions to reject self-imposed limitations and pursue goals once considered impossible. His message transcended mountaineering, becoming a philosophy of courage, resilience, leadership, and service.Tributes poured in from around the world. His Royal Highness Prince William described Nims as one of the world's greatest climbers and praised his role in bringing global recognition to Nepal's mountaineering community. The British Special Forces community also honored one of its own, remembering the first Gurkha ever selected into the elite Special Boat Service.Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja transformed modern mountaineering through an extraordinary combination of athletic achievement, military discipline, and a relentless commitment to serving others. Beyond setting world records, he championed the Sherpa and porter communities, led life-saving rescue missions, expanded opportunities for climbers through Elite Exped, and established the Nimsdai Foundation to create lasting humanitarian impact.While future generations may one day surpass his climbing records, the standard he set for leadership, courage, and service—and the lives he transformed—will continue to shape mountaineering and inspire people around the world for generations to come.

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