Music Saves Lives: The Jazz Sanctuary, American Red Cross and Musicians Union Partner for Community Blood Drive Aug. 14

Music Saves Lives: The Jazz Sanctuary, American Red Cross and Musicians Union Partner for Community Blood Drive August 14 Philadelphia nonprofit combines live jazz, community service and three free August concerts while encouraging residents to "roll up their sleeves" to help save lives. Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary.

Philadelphia nonprofit combines live jazz, community service & 3 free August concerts while encouraging residents to "roll up their sleeves" to help save lives.

On August 14, we'll have an opportunity to bring people together for an even greater purpose. Every pint of blood donated can help save as many as three lives. ” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has enriched lives through free live jazz performances across the Greater Philadelphia region.On Friday, August 14, the organization hopes to save lives as well.The Jazz Sanctuary today announced that it will partner with the American Red Cross, the American Federation of Musicians Local 77-274, and the Renaissance Orchestra to present " Music Saves Lives ," a community blood drive at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Church, 916 S. Swanson Street in Philadelphia, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The afternoon will combine blood donations with live music, fellowship and community service in what organizers hope will become an annual tradition."For almost 15 years, our mission has been bringing people together through music," said Alan Segal, founder and executive director of The Jazz Sanctuary. "On August 14, we'll have an opportunity to bring people together for an even greater purpose. Every pint of blood donated can help save as many as three lives. That's an incredible way to make a difference in our community."For Segal, the event is also deeply personal."When Leon Jordan asked me to help organize this blood drive, I didn't hesitate," Segal said. "Years ago, my father underwent surgery and developed complications because his blood type was so rare that the supply available at the time was exhausted. Our family experienced firsthand just how precious every donation can be. That experience has stayed with me, and it's one of the reasons this event means so much."The initiative is being coordinated by Leon and Phaedra Jordan of the American Federation of Musicians Local 77-274 and the Renaissance Orchestra in partnership with the American Red Cross. Throughout the afternoon, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary and Local 77-274 will perform live, creating an atmosphere that reflects the day's theme — "Music Saves Lives.""We're hoping people come to donate blood, enjoy some outstanding live music, reconnect with old friends and become part of something that truly benefits others," Segal said. "Whether we welcome twenty donors or one hundred, every person who participates has the opportunity to help save lives."Appointments to donate blood may be reserved through the American Red Cross at:While the August blood drive takes center stage, The Jazz Sanctuary also continues its mission of presenting free live jazz performances throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.The August concert schedule for The Jazz Sanctuary includes:• Thursday, August 6, 7 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067 – An evening of the always popular “Jazz & Joe” with coffee, treats, and live music featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Bruce Kaminsky (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion).• Friday, August 14, 8 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Wayne, PA 19087 - Following the afternoon blood drive, a trio of musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary returns to the Main Line with an evening performance.• Wednesday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. at Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333 – Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” on the Main Line features live music from The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion).Although August is intentionally a lighter performance month, Segal noted that the organization's calendar becomes significantly busier beginning in September, with five concerts already scheduled and additional performances currently being booked."As we prepare for another busy fall season, we're also focused on strengthening the future of The Jazz Sanctuary," Segal said. "We're continuing to pursue grants, sponsorships and community partnerships so this organization can continue bringing free live jazz to our region for many years to come. The music is important—but so is the community we've built around it."Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has become one of the Philadelphia region's most distinctive nonprofit performing arts organizations, presenting hundreds of free concerts in churches, community centers, senior residences and public gathering places while ensuring that every performance remains free and open to all.Additional information, including The Jazz Sanctuary's continually updated performance schedule and donation opportunities, is available at www.thejazzsanctuary.org

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