The AI Speakers Bureau, Where AI Policy Meets Enterprise Leadership, to Attend Ai4 Las Vegas

AI Speakers Bureau joins Ai4 Las Vegas, connecting event organizers with 200+ verified AI experts across 40+ countries for conferences, boards & policy events.

The hardest part of any AI conversation is finding a voice with both the depth and the credibility to lead it.” — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder & Chairman, AI Speakers Bureau

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platform representing 200+ verified AI experts across 40+ countries will meet event organizers and leaders looking to book voices for their next stage or panelLAS VEGAS, August 3, 2026. The AI Speakers Bureau (AISB) , the platform connecting institutions with the experts shaping the future of AI and an initiative of Knowledge Networks, today announced that it will attend Ai4 Las Vegas, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for enterprise AI. The AISB team will be on-site throughout the event at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.AISB sits where AI policy meets enterprise leadership, representing more than 200 verified experts across 40+ countries for conferences, executive events, board education, and policy dialogues. Rather than optimizing for name recognition, AISB curates for expertise density and real, deployed experience, connecting AI regulators and policymakers with enterprise AI leaders on equal footing.The roster already includes voices such as John Thickstun, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Cornell University and Head of Research at Sound Patrol; Julia Bardmesser, CEO of Data4Real and Adjunct Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business; Alexandre Guilbault, Vice President of AI Business Enablement at TELUS; Nicolas Kourtellis, Head of the Agentic AI Program at Keysight Technologies; and Benjamin Rosman, Professor in the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at the University of the Witwatersrand, and many others.Event organizers and leaders booking voices for their next event or panel can visit the booth to meet the team, explore the roster, and find the right expert for their moment.“The hardest part of any AI conversation is finding a voice with both the depth and the credibility to lead it,” said Sanjay K. Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks and the AI Speakers Bureau. “AISB exists to put the right expert in the room, whether that room is a global summit, a corporate board, or a government ministry. Ai4 is exactly where those conversations begin.”Event organizers, enterprise clients, and AI experts interested in joining the roster are all invited to stop by and connect. The AI Speakers Bureau can be found throughout Ai4 at Booth 342, Hall BC, 2nd Floor, Venetian Expo.About the AI Speakers BureauThe AI Speakers Bureau (AISB) is the authoritative platform for AI governance, policy, and enterprise leadership voices, representing more than 200 verified experts across 40+ countries. Every expert is credentialed through a structured vetting process, and the network spans global summits, government and multilateral forums, and enterprise leadership programs. AISB is an initiative of Knowledge Networks, an ecosystem connecting the people who build, regulate, and lead AI. Learn more at aisb.knowledgenetworks.org.Book a SpeakerMedia Contactaisb@knowledgenetworks.org+1 703-495-2069

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