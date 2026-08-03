Eno Arts Mill Grand Reopening Set for Aug. 7 During First Fridays at the Mill

After more than a year of recovery from the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Chantal, the Eno Arts Mill will officially reopen its doors to the public with a community celebration on Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 437 Dimmocks Mill Road, Suite 17, in Hillsborough. The reopening will take place during the monthly First Fridays at the Mill event.

The free grand reopening event marks a new chapter for the Orange County Arts Commission, which opened the Eno Arts Mill in March 2020. The Mill was forced to close after Tropical Storm Chantal caused significant flooding and damage in July 2025. The evening will celebrate the resilience of the artists, staff, volunteers, and community members whose dedication helped restore the Mill and support area artists through Relief Grants provided by community donations.

Visitors are invited to explore the newly reopened Eno Arts Mill, meet resident studio artists, enjoy live entertainment with Chapel Hill’s Liquid Pleasure, and experience a special exhibition reflecting on the journey from disaster to renewal.

"This reopening represents far more than the restoration of a building," said Katie Murray, director of the Arts Commission. "It's a celebration of the creative community that never stopped believing in the Eno Arts Mill and worked together to bring this special place back to life."

First Fridays at the Mill Grand Reopening

The celebration will feature:

Live music by Liquid Pleasure

Open artist studios with the Eno Arts Mill studio artists

Screen printing with Super G Print Lab

Jane Filer’s Dancing Heads

Free art-making activities for all ages led by Mer Haggerty

Local food trucks

Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverage selections

Orange County departments will be on hand to answer questions, share program information, and help with service applications.

Special Exhibition: Chrysalis

Opening in conjunction with the celebration is “Chrysalis: Resilience, Renewal, Transformation,” a powerful reunion exhibition featuring Eno Arts Mill studio artists whose work and studios were impacted by Tropical Storm Chantal.

Featured artists include:

Freddie Bell, Amanda Blanchard, Kathy Burnside, John Dempsey, Ber Kadens, Tiffney Marley, Judy Maloney, Chieko Murasugi, Diana Newton, and Denise Page.

The exhibition explores themes of resilience, transformation, and hope while highlighting the enduring spirit of artists who persevered through one of the most challenging chapters in the organization’s history.

About the Music

Providing the soundtrack for the evening is Liquid Pleasure, Chapel Hill's legendary 10-piece band celebrating more than five decades of funk, soul, beach music, and contemporary hits. Known throughout the Southeast for its high-energy performances, the band has entertained audiences at presidential inaugural celebrations, Super Bowl festivities, weddings, festivals, and community events.

The Eno Arts Mill Grand Reopening is free and open to the public. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and celebrate the return of one of Orange County's most treasured cultural destinations.

For more information about the event, visit ArtsOrange.org.

About the Eno Arts Mill

The Eno Arts Mill is a creative hub dedicated to fostering artistic expression, community engagement, and cultural enrichment through artist studios, exhibitions, educational programming, and public events in historic Hillsborough, North Carolina.

About the Orange County Arts Commission

The Orange County Arts Commission is a unit of Orange County government and has served as Designated County Partner to the North Carolina Arts Council for Orange County since 1985. Our mission is to promote and strengthen the artistic and cultural development of Orange County, North Carolina, by providing programs, promotional support, and resources to the arts community. Together with our nonprofit partner, the Orange County Arts Alliance, we operate and manage the Eno Arts Mill, an inclusive, multipurpose arts space located in West Hillsborough.