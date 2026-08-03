Blanca Perper Greenstein Launches Laws of Life ‘Boss Edition,’ Inspired by Her Interview with Guest Rick Ross

Blanca Perper Greenstein, Esq. Founder, Laws of Life LLC and Rick Ross, Rapper, Record Executive, & Entrepreneur. Photo Credit:@ChusWisely (L to R) Guest Rick Ross; Sponsors: Hillel Presser, The Presser Law Firm, P.A.; Miranda Walker, Beauty & Smiles Academy; Mark Shapiro, Shapiro Capital; Jeff Szur, Altitude Water

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Laws of Life Talk Show, created and hosted by attorney, entrepreneur, and media innovator Blanca Perper Greenstein, celebrates its 7th anniversary this week. On July 28th, the program marked the milestone at the W Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale Beach with a special ‘ Boss Edition ’ event, highlighted by an exclusive interview with international music icon and business mogul Rick Ross. The high‑energy discussion brought together business leaders, investors, executives, community figures, and creatives to honor resilience, wealth creation, and meaningful connections, drawing an audience of 250 attendees.“We’re hitting an incredible milestone, one that I never thought possible,” stated Blanca Perper Greenstein. “The Laws of Life was created to connect the world through media and entertainment, so we can all win. The platform allows everyone to be interviewed like a celebrity, and over the past 7 years I have had the privilege of meeting true trailblazers inspiring people wherever they go.”Greenstein added, “Rick is one such person- when he enters a room, you can feel the energy shift. I’ve long since been a supporter of his messages of strength and perseverance, as well as his advice on how to build your own empire. I can’t think of anyone more equipped for this first ‘Boss Edition’ of The Laws of Life.”Since launching her platform, Greenstein has led more than 4000 interviews, rapidly expanding her global media presence. Her work centers on elevating authentic stories of leadership and personal transformation through digital media, live programming, and strategic partnerships that aim to inspire viewers not just in South Florida, but internationally.Ross’ interview, published online following the live show, broke down the realities of entrepreneurship, generational wealth, real estate investing, leadership, and the mindset required to build multiple income streams. With his signature charisma and larger‑than‑life presence, he spoke candidly about his business empire, including the expansion of his luxury lifestyle brand Edition 22, offering the audience a masterclass in ambition and ownership. The segment reached its peak when Ross surprised Greenstein with a burgundy leather backpack and matching cash bag from Edition 22, creating an electrifying moment that brought the crowd to its feet and underscored the celebratory energy of the evening.Additionally, tomorrow Tuesday, August 4th at 6pm ET, Greenstein will be hosting a special ‘ Recap Edition ’ at Efendee, 19 S. State Road 7, Plantation, Florida, where she will discuss Laws of Life’s legacy and welcome sponsor and Guest of Honor Jeff Szur, CEO and Founder of Lauderdale Lakes-based Altitude Water as well as OG Gigavelli, Host of the ‘What They Do’ Podcast. The event is open to the public, with tickets available both in-person as well as via Zoom: https://blancagreensteinste71cdf.myclickfunnels.com/the-ross-effect- To learn more information about Laws of Life, visit:Laws of Life’s team can be contacted at:Miami Cam Squad, Manager and Co-Producer of The Laws of Life Talk Show, 954-274-2424 miamicamsquad@gmail.comBlanca Perper Greenstein, Founder, 561-543-9040 blanca@lawsoflife.shopAbout The Laws of Life:The Laws of Life, founded by Blanca Perper Greenstein, is a global media platform dedicated to inspiring, educating, and connecting entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and community leaders through powerful storytelling, live programming, and strategic collaborations.The Laws of Life: Boss Edition was made possible through the generous support of visionary sponsors and strategic partners committed to entrepreneurship, leadership, and community impact, including Presenting Sponsor Mark Shapiro (Shapiro Capital), Founding Sponsor Damion Barclay (227 Media), and Co‑Producer, Sponsor & Second Investor Steven Cutino (Miami Cam Squad). Featured sponsors include Jeff Szur (Altitude Water), Hillel Presser (The Presser Law Firm, P.A.), and Miranda Walker (Beauty & Smiles Academy), with additional support from Perla Lichi, W Fort Lauderdale Beach (Official Venue Partner), and the Law Office of Blanca Perper Greenstein. Together, these partners reinforce the mission of Laws of Life: to empower audiences with the relationships, knowledge, and inspiration needed to succeed in business and in life.

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