Lime Trading Corp. Pairs Low-Latency Execution Technology with Sterling Trader® Pro to Advance Equities Trading

Clients gain speed, reliability, and institutional-grade performance for US equity and ETF trading

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lime Trading Corp. (“Lime”), an agency-only broker-dealer serving retail and institutional traders, today announced its continued integration with Sterling Trader® Pro, the flagship professional trading platform from Sterling Trading Tech. Through the integration, traders can leverage the Sterling Trader Pro front end while gaining access to Lime’s low-latency connectivity to US equity venues.

During the first half of 2026, Lime Trading executed over 18 billion shares, representing an average execution volume of over 3 billion shares per month and an average daily volume (ADV) of approximately 150 million shares.

“We remain committed to providing active retail traders with access to infrastructure built to support the demands of sophisticated institutional trading environments,” said Nodir Azimov, Head of Product Development and Strategy at Lime.

Sterling Trader Pro is a trading platform designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, clearing firms, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and institutional investment managers. It is complemented by Sterling's OMS and real-time risk and margin solutions within the firm's broader product suite.

Through this integration, Lime clients can benefit from Sterling's advanced trading tools, customizable workflows, and direct access to Lime's low-latency execution infrastructure for trading US equities and ETFs.

Jen Nayar, President and CEO of Sterling Trading Tech, said: "Our longstanding relationship with Lime Trading Corp. reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-performance trading technology that supports active traders in demanding market conditions. Combining the robust trading capabilities of Sterling Trader Pro with Lime's proven execution infrastructure provides firms with an institutional-grade solution. It is designed to meet the speed, flexibility, and reliability demands that firms need to compete in increasingly complex trading environments."

To learn more about the integration, visit the Sterling Trader Pro page on the Lime website.

About Lime

Lime Trading Corp. is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, providing trading solutions for various market participants. Lime Trading Corp. also is a registered futures commission merchant and a member of the NFA. The company maintains a focus on technology-driven trading services while adhering to regulatory requirements and industry best practices. For more information, please visit https://lime.co.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech provides professional trading technology solutions for equities, options, futures, fixed income and digital assets. Sterling’s platforms and infrastructure support broker-dealers, proprietary trading firms, clearing firms and institutions globally with scalable OMS, risk and margin, and trading solutions. Sterling OMS 360 delivers real-time Reg T and Portfolio Margin capabilities designed to support the recent FINRA Rule 4210 changes and the industry’s continued shift toward intraday margin requirements. Sterling continues to provide technology built to help firms manage risk, streamline operations, and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

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