Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Grant Opportunities For Mid-sized Arts Groups

August 3rd, 2026

Applications due Friday, August 21, 2026

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Grant Info / Application Page

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the launch of an online grant application for mid-sized arts organizations seeking funding for 2026 operating expenditures. Applications and frequently asked questions are available at MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2026.

“Monroe County recognizes the crucial role that local arts organizations play in our economy and our quality of life,” said County Executive Bello. “These investments help stabilize organizations and ensure that we proudly remain a community of the arts.”

Monroe County will offer a virtual training session with a question-and-answer session for arts and cultural organizations interested in learning more about how to apply for funding. This session will take place at noon on Thursday, August 6. To register, visit MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. After the training session, individuals who were not able to attend can review a posted video.

Qualifying organizations will receive funding to offset operating expenses. Organizational funding will depend on several factors including number of eligible applicants, evaluation of responses, and funds available. Applicants must meet the following requirements: