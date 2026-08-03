Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Grant Opportunities For Mid-sized Arts Groups
August 3rd, 2026
Applications due Friday, August 21, 2026
Spanish Language Version (PDF)
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the launch of an online grant application for mid-sized arts organizations seeking funding for 2026 operating expenditures. Applications and frequently asked questions are available at MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2026.
“Monroe County recognizes the crucial role that local arts organizations play in our economy and our quality of life,” said County Executive Bello. “These investments help stabilize organizations and ensure that we proudly remain a community of the arts.”
Monroe County will offer a virtual training session with a question-and-answer session for arts and cultural organizations interested in learning more about how to apply for funding. This session will take place at noon on Thursday, August 6. To register, visit MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. After the training session, individuals who were not able to attend can review a posted video.
Qualifying organizations will receive funding to offset operating expenses. Organizational funding will depend on several factors including number of eligible applicants, evaluation of responses, and funds available. Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- The organization must have a significant presence in Monroe County—conducting at least 50% of its operations in Monroe County and maintaining a physical location in the county;
- The organization must have been legally recognized for at least one year as a 501(c)3 organization or LLC with a tax filing;
- The organization’s primary mission must be directly related to arts and culture;
- The organization’s annual operating budget (operating expenses) must be between $50,000 and $4,000,000.
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