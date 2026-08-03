Every 44 Minutes: Stand Up Placer’s New Numbers Reveal a Domestic Violence Crisis Growing in Placer County

Placer County's only comprehensive survivor services provider reports 11,966 crisis calls in 25-26, up ~1,000 from the prior year, as shelters run at capacity

Our advocates show up at hospitals and crime scenes at 2 a.m., on weekends and on holidays. But demand is now outpacing capacity. We need our community to stand with us and stand up for survivors.” — Gary McDonald, executive director of Stand Up Placer

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every 44 minutes, someone in Placer County reaches out for help escaping domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking. The calls do not stop, and they are coming faster. New 2025-26 data released by Stand Up Placer , the county’s only comprehensive provider of survivor services, shows the nonprofit answered 11,966 crisis line calls in the past year, nearly 1,000 more than the year before.The year-over-year numbers show a crisis accelerating on every front. Crisis line calls climbed 9%, from 10,967 to 11,966. Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) callouts rose from 812 to 856, sending advocates to hospitals and crime scenes alongside law enforcement. Nights of shelter through housing programs jumped 21%, from 24,267 to 29,458. In all, survivors and their children spent 37,805 nights in safety, up 14% from the prior year, while the confidential Safe House ran at or over capacity.The past year also brought 126 sexual assault forensic exams with Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) advocates, 993 coordinated responses with law enforcement, 63,389 services provided, 38,721 clients engaged and $838,766 in direct emergency support for people who often flee violence with nothing.“These numbers are devastating, and they are climbing sharply,” said Kelly Shea-Velasco, Chief Giving Officer at Stand Up Placer. “Crisis doesn’t discriminate. It happens in the middle of the night, on holidays, and at every income level. Every 44 minutes, that phone rings. Behind every call is a neighbor, a co-worker, a classmate, and in those moments, response is everything.”Among the starkest new numbers are 157 domestic abuse forensic exams through a strangulation exam program that did not exist two years ago. Research shows a victim of non-fatal strangulation is 570% more likely to later be killed by their abuser. When an examiner confirms strangulation, the case goes directly to the Placer County district attorney, lifting the burden of pressing charges off the survivor.Domestic violence in Placer County does not discriminate. Clients span every neighborhood, income level and profession, from teenagers to professionals. This past year, advocates accompanied forensic exams for victims as young as 2 and 4 years old.“In moments of crisis, response changes everything,” said Gary McDonald, executive director of Stand Up Placer. “Our advocates show up at hospitals and crime scenes at 2 a.m., on weekends and on holidays. But demand is now outpacing capacity. We need our community to stand with us and stand up for survivors.”To meet the rising need, Stand Up Placer’s 2026 Crisis Support and Emergency Response Initiative will deploy more on-call advocates and strengthen shelter access at all hours. The initiative takes center stage at the second annual Stand Up Under the Stars Gala on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Timber Creek Ballroom at Sun City Roseville. Details are at standupplacer.org.Anyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking can reach Stand Up Placer’s free, confidential 24/7 crisis line at 800-575-5352 or by text at 530-385-0755. In the time it takes to read this release, the next call may already be coming in.###About Stand Up Placer: Stand Up Placer is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking throughout Placer County. In 2025, the organization answered 11,000+ crisis calls, responded to 800+ emergency domestic violence law enforcement referrals, and provided nearly 30,000 nights of safe shelter for survivors and their children. Through trauma-informed care, compassionate advocacy, and comprehensive support services, Stand Up Placer works to break the cycle of abuse and restore safety, dignity, and hope to individuals and families. With a commitment extending beyond direct services, the organization actively engages in community education and stigma reduction, fostering a culture of understanding, justice, and lasting change. Learn more at www.standupplacer.org

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