Fort Detrick sunsets social media accounts as Army optimizes digital footprint

FORT DETRICK, Md. - The Department of the Army recently announced the publication of a new directive to comprehensively streamline its official social media presence. Effective immediately, the policy consolidates thousands of localized unit pages into a focused network of authorized accounts to ensure a clear, unified voice, reduce operational risk, and improve information access for Soldiers, families and the public.

Effective Aug. 3, Fort Detrick is deactivating and archiving its official social media pages, including our Facebook, X, and YouTube channels. This step is part of a service-wide effort under Army Directive 2026-17 to optimize its digital media footprint.

While the social media pages are sunsetting, staying connected with the community remains a top priority. Whether you’re a Soldier, DA civilian, contractor, base resident, or a veteran relying on installation services, official updates will now be published through these remaining digital tools:

• Official Website: Visit home.army.mil/detrick for official installation information, notices and alerts, gate hours, facility status during inclement weather, news, links, and more.

• My Army Post App is an extremely valuable tool you can have in the palm of your hand. Download it from your smart phone’s app store to stay connected and receive alerts about gate closures, operating status changes, emergencies, on-post events, and more.

• Personnel working on post should receive official emails from their respective organizations with important announcements, and residents will want to keep an eye out for emails from the Army housing office and Balford Beatty containing important installation information.

• Public Affairs will also alert local and regional media about closures, delays, or early dismissal due to weather or other significant situations. Employees and residents on Fort Detrick can also register for the Alert Notification System. Contact your organization’s Emergency Manager for details. Residents who do not work on post will receive information via email from the Army Housing Office.

Bookmark Fort Detrick’s official website and download the My Army Post App for your phone today to stay connected.

According to a press release from U.S. Army Public Affairs, Directive 2026-17shifts the service away from a highly decentralized digital model. Under the new directive, official social media operations are consolidated and restricted to specific authorized organizations outlined in the policy, which include Headquarters DA enterprise, Army commands, direct reporting units, Reserve components, designated warfighting formations (Army service component commands, corps, divisions, special operations), designated Army installations, USACE and Accessions Command.

“By cutting through the digital clutter, we are creating reliable, centralized hubs for information,” said Alayne Conway, the director of Army Communications and Outreach. “This protects our cybersecurity posture while elevating the incredible stories of our Soldiers to platforms where they will have the greatest impact.”

A key driver of this optimization is improving support for military families. Rather than forcing audiences to navigate a complex, fragmented web of subordinate unit pages, families will now rely on primary installation and division accounts. This creates a reliable “one-stop shop” for community updates, base services and critical support programs, such as Army Community Service and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.

The Army remains steadfastly committed to public transparency and storytelling. While smaller, unauthorized unit pages will be closed, public affairs professionals and content creators at the tactical level will continue to document military training and operations. That high-quality imagery and video will now be elevated to higher-echelon accounts and hosted on official Department of War platforms, such as theDefense Visual Information Distribution ServiceandArmy.mil, ensuring those stories reach a significantly larger audience.

Commanders across the force have been directed to archive records and deactivate unauthorized organizational accounts within 30 days. Units closing social media accounts will pivot their localized communications to official .mil websites, command town halls and authorized internal networks to maintain seamless communication with their formations.

The new directive applies strictly to official organizational accounts and does not prohibit individual Soldiers from maintaining personal social media profiles in accordance with existing Department of War ethics and operational security regulations.